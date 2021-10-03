Today's Top Stories
1
Taylor Swift Was a Bridesmaid for Lena Dunham
2
Anita Hill Believes We Can End Gender Violence
3
Read an Excerpt From Lisa Jewell's Latest Mystery
4
The Best New Drama Films of the Year
5
24 Hours With Heela Yang

There Are Reportedly Secret “Booze” Tunnels Under St. James’s Palace

Princess Eugenie’s husband apparently let the royal secret slip at a party.

the st james's palace detachment of the queen's guard turns out in colour court, st james palace, for the arrival of britain's queen elizabeth ii, ahead of the christening of prince george by the archbishop of canterbury on october 23, 2013 the duke and duchess of cambridge broke with tradition by naming only one royal, william's cousin and champion horse rider zara philips, among the godparents, with the others being childhood, university and work friendsthe ceremony welcomes prince george into the church of england, which he is destined to lead as future king and "defender of the faith" afp photopooljohn stillwell photo credit should read john stillwellafp via getty images
JOHN STILLWELLGetty Images

You know how in all those British spy movies there are secret tunnels and rooms that appear behind bookcases when you pull a hidden lever and whatnot? Well, according to Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, that’s an actual thing and the Queen has one under St. James’s Palace and it leads to a very expensive bar.

Let’s back up. Richard Eden, the royals editor for the Daily Mail, wrote a piece for the paper that recounted a conversation he had with Jack Brooksbank, whom Princess Eugenie married in 2018. Eden explains—in a story that is positively wild—that Brooksbank, who was hosting a party for tequila brand Casamigos when the two ran into one another, told him that among the presumably myriad tunnels in and out of the Palace, there is one that goes to Duke’s Bar, the fancy bar inside of the Dukes Hotel. “I haven’t used it yet,” Brooksbank reportedly told Eden of the tunnel. “But I’d love to check it out.” Eden posted the piece in a tweet:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Of course, it’s well-known that the Queen has secret passages. I mean, St. James's is a palace used by actual monarchs—if it didn’t have secret tunnels the British people should get some kind of tax rebate or something. But Brooksbank claims that there is a passage that goes straight to a bar, and that this bar serves a £15 martini. The story also includes the detail that Brooksbank got in trouble with his Casamigos cohorts for telling people that the tequila “doesn’t give you hangovers,” when he should have said “drink responsibly.” Wow.

Let’s break down the most surprisingly elements of this story, from least to most shocking (David Letterman-style, if you will):

5. There are secret passageways in the Palace.

4. Casamigos doesn’t give you hangovers. I can't imagine this is true, but I volunteer to find out.

3. A bar in London sells a £15 martini and people will actually buy it. Like, to drink.

2. There is a secret passageway that leads from the Palace to a bar.

1. Jack Brooksbank sells Casamigos tequila? Alongside George Clooney and Cindy Crawford's husband Rande Gerber? The internet says he is the tequila's "UK ambassador," so does that mean when he got in trouble it was George Clooney sending him an exasperated text? How are they friends? And what is it with famous people and liquor brands?

london, england november 01 jack brooksbank attends casamigos tequila ‘day of the dead’ vip party at the mandrake hotel on november 01, 2019 in london, england photo by david m benettdave benettgetty images for casamigos tequilawickerwood
Jack Brooksbank in calavera face paint for a Day of the Dead celebration for Casamigos in 2019. Huh.
David M. BenettGetty Images

    This story truly has everything: Palace intrigue, royal secrets, booze. It asks more questions than it answers, and it makes Jack Brooksbank sound like a fun person to have at parties.

    Anyway, the Queen works hard and I hope she let's herself enjoy a rather expensive martini from time to time.

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Katie Couric Shares Details About Prince Harry
    Jennifer Lawrence Shows Pregnancy Bump in Cute Pic
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Harry and Meghan Take Private Jet From NYC
    The Queen Is Reportedly Paying Andrew's Legal Bill
    Why Lilibet Probably Won't Be Christened in the UK
    New Royals Book to "Change" How People See Them
    The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of All Time
    Ben & Jen Are Spending Lots of Time Apart
    Taylor Swift Was a Bridesmaid for Lena Dunham
    Kate Middleton Held a Tarantula Named Charlotte