When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton never misses. She’s always the epitome of elegance, whether in a laid-back blazer or a radiant gown reminiscent of Princess Diana . (Don’t worry, we’ve rounded up some of her best looks of all time for you.) And while royal experts speculate that her style evolution is proof that she’s preparing to take on quenly duties one day, it turns out that, in at least one regard, she’s been taking a page from the Queen’s own style book.

It’s been a big week for Kate and Prince William as they prepare to award the first-ever Earthshot Prize for environmental change-makers on Sunday night, and the pair (as well as the rest of the royals) have been sharing their messages about climate change with the press. We even noted that, at one environment-focused event, Duchess Kate donned a grass green ensemble that made her look very Mother Gaia. People even noted that it’s the same coat she wore to an event in 2014, which William told her was “a bit bright.” (We’re glad to see his sassy critique didn’t dissuade her from donning it again.)

But those bright color choices are the whole point. The publication also noted that in the 2016 documentary The Queen at 90, Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, explained why the Queen can always be seen in public in bright jewel tones—like the royal blue she donned this weekend:

The Queen looking radiant in royal blue on October 16. Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

According to Countess Sophie:

"[The Queen] needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen.' Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

And as Kate Middleton steps into her role as the future of the royal family, she may be doing the same with her brightly colored ensembles. Her outfits do tend stand out in a crowd, after all.

Whatever the reason, though, Kate has proven that she’s the latest fashion icon in a royal family that’s historically been full of them .

