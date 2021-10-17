Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Borrows This Fashion Tactic from the Queen

There’s a reason for the bright colors.

london, england october 13 prince william, duke of cambridge not pictured and catherine, duchess of cambridge visit kew gardens to take part in a generation earthshot event with children from the heathlands school, hounslow to generate big, bold ideas to repair the planet and to help spark a lasting enthusiasm for the natural world on october 13, 2021 in london, england at the royal botanic gardens, their royal highnesses will join the mayor of london explorer, naturalist and presenter steve backshall mbe olympian helen glover and students to take part in a series of fun, engaging and thought provoking activities developed as part of generation earthshot, an educational initiative inspired by the earthshot prize photo by ian vogler wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton never misses. She’s always the epitome of elegance, whether in a laid-back blazer or a radiant gown reminiscent of Princess Diana. (Don’t worry, we’ve rounded up some of her best looks of all time for you.) And while royal experts speculate that her style evolution is proof that she’s preparing to take on quenly duties one day, it turns out that, in at least one regard, she’s been taking a page from the Queen’s own style book.

It’s been a big week for Kate and Prince William as they prepare to award the first-ever Earthshot Prize for environmental change-makers on Sunday night, and the pair (as well as the rest of the royals) have been sharing their messages about climate change with the press. We even noted that, at one environment-focused event, Duchess Kate donned a grass green ensemble that made her look very Mother Gaia. People even noted that it’s the same coat she wore to an event in 2014, which William told her was “a bit bright.” (We’re glad to see his sassy critique didn’t dissuade her from donning it again.)

But those bright color choices are the whole point. The publication also noted that in the 2016 documentary The Queen at 90, Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, explained why the Queen can always be seen in public in bright jewel tones—like the royal blue she donned this weekend:

ascot, united kingdom october 16 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time queen elizabeth ii attends qipco british champions day at ascot racecourse on october 16, 2021 in ascot, england photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
The Queen looking radiant in royal blue on October 16.
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

According to Countess Sophie:

"[The Queen] needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen.' Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

And as Kate Middleton steps into her role as the future of the royal family, she may be doing the same with her brightly colored ensembles. Her outfits do tend stand out in a crowd, after all.

Whatever the reason, though, Kate has proven that she’s the latest fashion icon in a royal family that’s historically been full of them.

