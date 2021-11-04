Carrie Bradshaw's Legendary Apartment Is Now Available on Airbnb

Who among us hasn't dreamt of waking up in Carrie Bradshaw's Upper East Side apartment? Well, now you can—kind of.

As reported by ELLE, Airbnb and Warner Bros. joined forces to recreate the interior of the Sex and the City protagonist's legendary apartment down to the smallest detail, including a walk-in closet filled to the brim with clothes and accessories for guests to play around with.

The apartment, located in Chelsea rather than the original UES, will be available to book starting Nov. 8, and will set you back just $23 a night (if you can snag it, that is, and I have a feeling you won't be the only one trying to get in on this).

With each booking, you'll get a ton of perks, like a special welcome over video chat from Sarah Jessica Parker herself (!!) and a round of cosmopolitans (I'm assuming these are complimentary, but it's hard to tell from the description).

As part of the apartment's Airbnb listing, Parker wrote a special introduction. "It’s been 23 years since I first stepped into Carrie’s shoes, and now, it’s your turn. In celebration of the upcoming release of And Just Like That…, the highly-anticipated new chapter of HBO’s groundbreaking series, Sex and the City, we’re opening the doors to the brownstone where it all began," she wrote.

"Quintessentially Carrie, the closet is the star of this New York City apartment, filled with designer and vintage looks to make you swoon," she added. "If Carrie taught us anything, though, it’s that trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style – so we’ve pulled out all the stops for a fab and friendship-centric trip down Sex and the City’s memory lane."

As for the space itself, it looks seriously impressive, and guests will get to recreate some of the show's most iconic scenes. As well as figuring out which Manolos to try on for a special photo shoot, you can sit at the sex columnist's desk and imagine what it would be like to lead Bradshaw's super glamorous life. Race you to the booking link?

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

