Sarah Jessica Parker Posted Pics from the 'Sex and the City' Revival Table Read

Sarah Jessica Parker is hard at work on And Just Like That..., HBO Max's upcoming Sex and the City revival.

The 56-year-old actress has been sharing updates about the new series on Instagram. On Friday, she took to social media to share two new behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the show—one from the first table read for the new series and another of her posing alongside her Sex and the City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

"1st Table Read," she captioned the first post, which included a photo of her spot at the table read, complete with her name plate, copy of the script and a mask to comply with ongoing coronavirus pandemic precautions. "@justlikethatmax Got here to work way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble. X, SJ."

The next picture from the set was extra special for fans—a snap of SJP posing alongside Nixon and Davis, both of whom are also returning to star in the HBO Max revival series.

"Together again. 💜," Parker wrote in the caption. "Read through our first episodes. @justlikethatmax Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae. X, SJ."

