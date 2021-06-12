Today's Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Posted Pics from the 'Sex and the City' Revival Table Read

By Kayleigh Roberts
new york september 01 actress sarah jessica parker filming on location for sex and the city 2on the streets of manhattan on september 1, 2009 in new york city photo by gustavo caballerogetty images
Gustavo CaballeroGetty Images
  • Earlier this week, fans of Sex and the City were treated to new behind-the-scenes pictures from the show's upcoming revival, courtesy of the show's star, Sarah Jessica Parker.
    • Parker took to Instagram and shared pictures from the first table read for the show, titled And Just Like That..., as well as a photo of herself with co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.
      • "Together again. 💜," she captioned the picture of herself posing with Nixon and Davis. "Read through our first episodes. @justlikethatmax Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae. X, SJ."

        Sarah Jessica Parker is hard at work on And Just Like That..., HBO Max's upcoming Sex and the City revival.

        The 56-year-old actress has been sharing updates about the new series on Instagram. On Friday, she took to social media to share two new behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the show—one from the first table read for the new series and another of her posing alongside her Sex and the City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

        "1st Table Read," she captioned the first post, which included a photo of her spot at the table read, complete with her name plate, copy of the script and a mask to comply with ongoing coronavirus pandemic precautions. "@justlikethatmax Got here to work way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble. X, SJ."

        The next picture from the set was extra special for fans—a snap of SJP posing alongside Nixon and Davis, both of whom are also returning to star in the HBO Max revival series.

        "Together again. 💜," Parker wrote in the caption. "Read through our first episodes. @justlikethatmax Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae. X, SJ."

