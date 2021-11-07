Attention royal fans: Prince William and Kate Middleton are hiring! And if you’re a social media whiz, the job could be yours. The position, with the title of Digital Communications Officer, was listed on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s website this week, and it sounds like a serious dream job.



Basically, the job is to manage all of the family’s social media channels—Instagram, Twitter, YouTube—alongside the Digital Lead, generating social posts, curating their feeds, and synthesizing the information they want to get out so that the public can be kept up-to-date on the goings-on of William, Kate, and the children.

You’ll even have the responsibility of capturing photos and videos of the family on the spot—something that Kate Middleton herself has shown quite a knack for, given the success of her photo book, Hold Still , last year. The candidate they’ll hire will work on communications across all of the Duke and Duchess’s charitable organizations as well, but this is definitely not a job for someone new to social media: The couple appear to be looking to someone with experience in the digital communications space.

Obviously, the job would come with a lot of travel (it includes supporting the couple on “overseas trips”) and probably many perks—especially if you consider having a close relationship with the Duke and Duchess a perk in itself. And check out this line from the job description: “Ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times.” Yeah, that means there will be some royal intrigue on the job.

The post advertising the position also highlights how important bringing diversity to the role is for Prince William and Kate, not just in the obligatory equal opportunity hiring disclaimed, but in the job requirement itself, which says they’re seeking to hire someone with “[k]nowledge of the diversity of communities in the United Kingdom, in the Commonwealth and worldwide.

If it sounds like something you'd be perfect for, apply on the Royal Household website . And if you do get the job, feel free to keep in touch.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io