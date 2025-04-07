Prince William and Princess Kate Have Broken Tradition With This "Natural Development" in Terms of Their Public Life
The Prince and Princess of Wales are moving on from the more "formal" ways of the past.
Prince William and Princess Kate have always made it clear that they'll be carving out their roles on their own terms whenever possible. Whether that's taking selfies with fans or prioritizing time with their kids above everything, the Prince and Princess of Wales are making their own royal rules. According to royal expert Gareth Russell, the couple has also broken from tradition when it comes to one particular way they interact with the public.
Speaking to GB News, the commentator said that unlike the more "formal" ways of Queen Elizabeth and King Charles, the prince and princess like to share insights into their home life and "sweet" anecdotes about Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
Whether it's Prince William sharing how George loves scuba diving lessons or the Princess of Wales dishing on the big secret Prince Louis kept to surprise his sister, the couple frequently tell stories about their kids to the people they meet.
"I don't think there's any tactic behind it, I think it's genuinely that the Prince and Princess of Wales are involved and affectionate parents," Russell told the outlet. "All of those stories that they tell are clearly being told by involved and loving parents, and sometimes they're quite funny, and sometimes they're quite sweet."
"It's just more common today to share these kinds of anecdotes publicly, whereas maybe 30, 40, 50, 60 years ago, things were just generally more formal," Russell continued.
Although King Charles and his mother, Queen Elizabeth, might have kept their family stories more private, Russell pointed out that the Prince of Wales "wants to do things a little bit differently."
"I think it's quite a natural development, and also it shows how comfortable William and Catherine are in conversation with people," he added.
Prince William has also showed his desire to do things his own way when it comes to his legal counsel. Last week, it was reported that the Prince of Wales has broken from royal tradition and left The King's preferred law firm in favor of Mischcon de Raya, the firm Princess Diana used for her high-profile divorce.
"William wanted to strike out on his own," a source told the Daily Mail, adding, "He did not want to continue using his father’s lawyers. It’s as simple as that. He wants to be his own man."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
