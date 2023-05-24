Adam Levine's Wife Behati Prinsloo and Their Daughters Adorably Star in Maroon 5's New Music Video

Maroon 5 has released its first new song since 2021, titled "Middle Ground."

Throughout the newly released music video for the song, lead singer Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo and their two daughters make heartwarming appearances.

In the short film, the band members spend time together, showing what their songwriting process looks like, and are joined by Prinsloo, Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5. The two are also parents to a baby, who was born in January of this year.

At one point in the video, the two little girls adorably jump up onto their parents, who are lying together on a hammock in the sunshine.

Speaking to People about the music video, Levine said, "We wanted to let the lyrics tell the story and message, and allow the visuals to connect to the audience in a very personal and human way."

He continued, "The creative was to focus on the band—together—through a series of documentary-like images and vignettes: showing the process of creating the track, a 'making the song' with the band playing, discussing things and working parts out, including the casual goofing-off moments. But with a heartfelt and honest quality to it all."

Also, the cover image for the single appears to have been drawn by one of the girls, and consists of a picture of grass, sky, the sun, butterflies and hearts.

The lyrics for the song are pretty poignant as well, as Levine sings: "If I hit the ground / And I fall down to my knees / Would you hear the sound? / Am I crazy to think that we / Could make it out? / Am I crazier to believe / There's a middle ground?"

While it's unclear what exactly the song is about, this new release comes less than a year after Levine found himself embroiled in cheating allegations, which started when model Sumner Stroh claimed that she had a yearlong affair with the singer.

Levine categorically denied cheating on Prinsloo, but admitted in a statement that he "crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

In March, a source told Us Weekly, "Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage. He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family."