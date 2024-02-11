Alicia Keys Proves Why She'll Always Be Famous at the Super Bowl

Alicia Keys, you will always be famous! The MVP of the Usher Halftime Show at
The Taylor and Travis Show the 2024 Super Bowl was a no-brainer as far as this Alicia is concerned: our lady of "My Boo" had the best night of any of Usher's myriad guest stars.
Making a show-stopping entrance in a bright red ensemble, complete with a billowing cape to match the sensual curves of her equally-hued piano, Keys had all eyes on her with her statement-making look.
Absolutely covered in the most stunning, monochromatic mosaic of crystals and other shiny things, Keys performed a tiny snippet of "If I Ain't Got You" before dancing with Usher to their hit song, "My Boo" in one of the best bodysuits we've seen on any stage.
Of course— this is Alicia Keys we're talking about here—the singer backed up her gorgeous look with equally as sumptuous live vocals and her (as always) makeup-free face.
Now, listen: we get it! The frantically hyperbolic-feeling coverage of live events like this may feel a bit old hat at this point, but can you really blame us? When someone who's had as long and impressive a career as Alicia Keys has, still looks as good as she does without make-up and after having two babies as she does, how could we not celebrate her with an impassioned 250 words or so? It's what ALL of the Alicias of my childhood deserve.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
