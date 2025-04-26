Celebrities Were Dripping in Diamonds at Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2025 Launch Event in New York

Alicia Keys performed for an impressive guest list, including Mikey Madison and Taylor Russell.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York was the setting for a delectable event hosted by Tiffany & Co. on Friday, April 25. To celebrate the launch of the brand's Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder collection, a select guest list gathered at the iconic venue and enjoyed a performance by Grammy winner Alicia Keys.

Per a press release, "Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder is the latest expression of Tiffany's renowned high jewelry collection. Inspired by the ocean's endless beauty and mystery, the collection celebrates Jean Schlumberger's iconic aquatic designs and his fascination with the wonders of the deep sea."

Attendees included recent Oscar winner Mikey Madison, Zoey Deutch, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Adriana Lima, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabrielle Union, Ai Tominaga, Greta Lee, Taylor Russell, Quinta Brunson, and Marie Claire's Editor in Chief, Nikki Ogunnaike. Celebrities gathered to watch Alicia Keys perform—for the occasion, she wore a Givenchy FW25 RTW suit with Tiffany & Co.'s Jean Schlumberger "Leaves" necklace. Taylor-Joy was photographed passionately singing along in the front row.

Tiffany and Co launch Blue Book 2025 Sea of Wonder at the Met Museum in New York

Anya Taylor-Joy watching Alicia Keys perform at Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2025 event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiffany and Co launch Blue Book 2025 Sea of Wonder at the Met Museum in New York

Alicia Keys performing at the launch of Blue Book 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Met provided "a dreamlike setting for the evening—an iconic home to timeless creativity and craftsmanship," a press release explained. "The Met's recently acquired Garden Landscape, a three-part masterpiece of stained glass designed by Agnes F. Northrop for Louis Comfort Tiffany, added a poetic touch to the evening, honoring Tiffany Studio's enduring legacy."

Tiffany and Co launch Blue Book 2025 Sea of Wonder at the Met Museum in New York

The Metropolitan Museum of New York hosts the launch of Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson, styled by Jessica Paster, attended the chic event wearing a white Jenny Packham gown, which she accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Tiffany and Co launch Blue Book 2025 Sea of Wonder at the Met Museum in New York

Quinta Brunson wearing Jenny Packham.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Taylor Russell—who is styled by Jahleel Weaver—wore a white Conner Ives FW25 RTW gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Mikey Madison opted for a strapless lemon gown with Tiffany & Co.'s Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamond necklace.

Tiffany and Co launch Blue Book 2025 Sea of Wonder at the Met Museum in New York

Mikey Madison and Taylor Russell both wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiffany and Co launch Blue Book 2025 Sea of Wonder at the Met Museum in New York

Anya Taylor-Joy and Gabrielle Union at the launch of Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Lee, styled by Danielle Goldberg, wore LII's Exclusive Bridal Capsule Wrap Dress Maxi Dress.

Tiffany and Co launch Blue Book 2025 Sea of Wonder at the Met Museum in New York

Greta Lee wearing a dress from LII's bridal capsule collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
