Celebrities Were Dripping in Diamonds at Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2025 Launch Event in New York
Alicia Keys performed for an impressive guest list, including Mikey Madison and Taylor Russell.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York was the setting for a delectable event hosted by Tiffany & Co. on Friday, April 25. To celebrate the launch of the brand's Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder collection, a select guest list gathered at the iconic venue and enjoyed a performance by Grammy winner Alicia Keys.
Per a press release, "Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder is the latest expression of Tiffany's renowned high jewelry collection. Inspired by the ocean's endless beauty and mystery, the collection celebrates Jean Schlumberger's iconic aquatic designs and his fascination with the wonders of the deep sea."
Attendees included recent Oscar winner Mikey Madison, Zoey Deutch, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Adriana Lima, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabrielle Union, Ai Tominaga, Greta Lee, Taylor Russell, Quinta Brunson, and Marie Claire's Editor in Chief, Nikki Ogunnaike. Celebrities gathered to watch Alicia Keys perform—for the occasion, she wore a Givenchy FW25 RTW suit with Tiffany & Co.'s Jean Schlumberger "Leaves" necklace. Taylor-Joy was photographed passionately singing along in the front row.
The Met provided "a dreamlike setting for the evening—an iconic home to timeless creativity and craftsmanship," a press release explained. "The Met's recently acquired Garden Landscape, a three-part masterpiece of stained glass designed by Agnes F. Northrop for Louis Comfort Tiffany, added a poetic touch to the evening, honoring Tiffany Studio's enduring legacy."
Quinta Brunson, styled by Jessica Paster, attended the chic event wearing a white Jenny Packham gown, which she accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Actress Taylor Russell—who is styled by Jahleel Weaver—wore a white Conner Ives FW25 RTW gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Mikey Madison opted for a strapless lemon gown with Tiffany & Co.'s Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamond necklace.
Greta Lee, styled by Danielle Goldberg, wore LII's Exclusive Bridal Capsule Wrap Dress Maxi Dress.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
