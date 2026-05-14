I can't think of anyone who wears nude manicures better than Jennifer Lopez.

The singer and actress spent some time in New York City this week to attend Netflix's 2026 Upfront event, where she spoke on stage with her costar, Brett Goldstein, to promote their new romantic comedy, Office Romance. She attended the event wearing a plunging tan corset blazer with a shiny floral design and a cream, flared midi skirt with satin details. She kept the nude vibe going all the way down to her nails, which were painted with a peachy nude color and given a metallic effect with a hint of chrome powder, courtesy of her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, who used a nude polish from his namesake brand to get the look. Per Instagram, Bachik called the look a "peach champagne" manicure.

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Summer calls for a return to fun, vibrant nail designs and colors like pastels and fruit nails, but there's truly nothing that will ever beat a nude manicure since there aren't too many shades that can go with every outfit while also being fitting for any occasion. "Whether it’s for a clean everyday style, a professional setting, or even the red carpet , nude nails have always been a go-to," celebrity manicurist Erica De Los Santos previously told MC. "Plus, they tend to grow out more discreetly and hide chips better than bold colors, which makes them practical as well as timeless."

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The nude nail trend isn't exactly new, but more celebrities have been embracing the look lately over more maximalist designs. Emily Blunt wore a milky nude nail polish a few weeks ago when she accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and even Dua Lipa, who's become known for her complex nail looks, wore a nude manicure while ringing in her 30th birthday over the summer.

Shop Jennifer Lopez's exact nude nail polish shade (and some others that are similar to it) ahead.

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TOPICS Jennifer Lopez