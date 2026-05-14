It's officially the humble canvas tote's time to shine. From now until an A-lister's last boat ride this August, the summer staple will swim from beaches to outdoor restaurants and every Hamptons trip in between. Gwyneth Paltrow debuted her under-$180 Alex Mill tote as early as May 13—just as Kaia Gerber, Martha Stewart, and more have done in summers past.

Sure, paparazzi caught Paltrow outside her L.A. office, but her seasonal look would shine on a summer Friday, too. She traded traditional laptop bags—typically sculpted from leather or nylon—for Alex Mill's Perfect Weekday Tote, which lived up to its name.

Gwyneth Paltrow was spotted in neutrals and her $175 Alex Mill tote. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Garment-washed canvas covered the $175 bag, including its two top handles, elongated shoulder straps, and rectangular body. Snap closures atop the entire 13-inch opening made the bag feel more lived-in than a zipper would.

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It's available in ten summery shades, plus four flexible sizes. Paltrow chose the third largest option and personalized it with her initials for an extra $60. Perhaps Spring 2026 color trends inspired her cobalt blue canvas. The red carpet regular might've spotted the not-quite cerulean, not-quite royal blue tint at the 2026 Oscars, though she attended in ivory Armani Privé.

Alex Mill The Perfect Weekday Tote $175 at Alex Mill

The tote's rich shade of blue made Paltrow unmissable, despite the rest of her outfit being as discreet as possible. On top, she wore a fitted, stark-white cardigan, featuring ribbed lining along her unbuttoned collar and cuffs. Then, she tucked the sweater into high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. At first glance, the belted pair appeared black, but they're actually army green with cargo-inspired pockets.

Always on board for neutral Mary Janes, Paltrow chose a black leather pair from The Row. You may recognize their high vamps and silver buckles from one of her Instagram Stories in March. IYCMI, she styled them beneath the lace-trimmed skirt trend.

The Row Boheme MJ Flat $990 at FWRD

Alex Mill totes thrive in warm weather, but they join celebrity closets all year long. For instance, back in April 2024, Jenna Lyons declared them "the perfect gift," regardless of their size. By Oct. 2025, Kaia Gerber was spotted on the set of The Shards wearing straight-leg jeans, Ugg boots, and The Perfect Weekend Tote, aka Alex Mill's most spacious style. Much like Paltrow, Gerber paid extra to have her initials stamped on the canvas sidewall.

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Perhaps Karlie Kloss got Lyons's "perfect gift" memo. Right around Christmas, the model strolled through New York City with a golden khaki Alex Mill tote on her shoulder. See? They're the beach bag that keeps on giving, no matter the forecast.

Shop Alex Mill Totes Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow

TOPICS Gwyneth Paltrow