Okay, I know that the point of the Cannes Film Festival is that we're all supposed to be focused on the movies, but I wouldn't be who I am if I wasn't absolutely stunned by all of the hair and makeup looks to grace the red carpet. I'm mostly talking about Demi Moore, who attended a screening this week wearing a wet and wavy hairstyle that stopped me right in my tracks.

On May 13, Moore attended a screening for A Woman's Life. She showed up wearing a strapless lavender gown from Gucci that was made of tulle and featured long, sheer sleeves and a train. I've come to learn that it's pretty rare for the 63-year-old to be spotted out with her hair styled in anything other than a bouncy, straight blowout, but for Cannes, she really surprised me. For Wednesday's red carpet, she opted for mermaid glam and wore her long, dark hair in a wet and wavy style. Per Instagram, her go-to hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, achieved the look by carefully applying a hair oil to her roots and ends.

Demi Moore wears a wet and wavy hairstyle to a screening at Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore has been having a lot of fun with her hair lately, and she's been switching up her go-to styles since earlier this spring. A few months ago, she was spotted on the front row at Gucci 's runway show during Milan Fashion Week wearing a chin-length bob, but her experiment with the cropped haircut was short-lived, as she returned to her silky, waist-length blowout just over a week later.

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The wet and wavy look is pretty out of the ordinary for Moore, but more celebrities seem to be gravitating toward the look as summer nears. Earlier this month, Tyla wore glossy, wet mermaid waves and body glitter as part of her 2026 Met Gala ensemble, and shortly before that, Margot Robbie wore a hydro bob while attending a show during Paris Fashion Week. It's a look that works on short and long hair, and luckily, it's pretty easy to achieve at home.

Shop the products ahead to get the wet and wavy look.

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TOPICS Demi Moore