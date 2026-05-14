The award for Most Glamorous Baby Bump Reveal goes to...Barbara Palvin at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. On May 14, Palvin descended the steps at Hôtel Martinez with her arms cradling her growing belly with her husband, Dylan Sprouse, by her side.

Palvin touched down at the Nice Airport the evening before her first 2026 Cannes premiere. An oversize trench coat promised her grand reveal during the actual festival wouldn't be spoiled. After a turn in the makeup chair, the model took her news public—first with a subtle scoop of her Cinderella gown's skirt, then with a corresponding Instagram announcement.

Barbara Palvin wore her growing baby bump proudly at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Marc Eram dressed her in a baby blue gown, featuring a straight-across neckline and cap-sleeves. (Perhaps she's hinting—or manifesting—her future boy mom status?)

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The designer behind Palvin's first maternity look remains a mystery, but clearly it was crafted with a pregnant person in mind. The fabric was light-as-air, the bodice free-flowing, and each sleeve unrestrictive. Its empire waistline would've hid Palvin's baby bump, had she not hugged its chiffon skirt.

She would've dominated best-dressed lists galore if the design stopped there. But Palvin's a fashion girl at heart, so the feather red carpet trend lined the hem of her baby blue gown.

Palvin and Sprouse walked their first red carpet as parents-to-be. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps there's some truth to the baby boy claims: Dylan Sprouse's timeless, three-piece suit was black-blue, too. Black lapels, double-breasted buttons, and a matching bowtie bookended his blazer's deep navy sheen.

Meanwhile, the mom-to-be kept it classic with colorless Chopard diamond jewelry, beginning with floral drop earrings concealed beneath her effortlessly glam blowout. To finish, one diamond band and a statement cocktail ring joined her five-figure, rose-gold engagement ring. Who needs a necklace when all eyes were on her bump anyway?

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Palvin already won the most chic pregnant person award at Cannes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only a few A-listers can tell their children, "You made your official debut at an esteemed film festival." Natalie Portman announced her second pregnancy at the 2016 Venice Film Festival; Claire Holt displayed her baby bump proudly at Cannes in 2023; and just yesterday, Egyptian actress Laila Zaher confirmed she's expecting a baby girl.

Rihanna, Blake Lively, Angelina Jolie, and Reese Witherspoon have also been pregnant at the Cannes Film Festival, despite announcing elsewhere. No matter how many pregnancies make headlines at Cannes, the chic reveal will never get old.

TOPICS pregnancy