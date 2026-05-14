Barbara Palvin Reveals She's Pregnant in a Baby Blue Cannes Red Carpet Gown
There's a new fashion mom in town.
The award for Most Glamorous Baby Bump Reveal goes to...Barbara Palvin at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. On May 14, Palvin descended the steps at Hôtel Martinez with her arms cradling her growing belly with her husband, Dylan Sprouse, by her side.
Palvin touched down at the Nice Airport the evening before her first 2026 Cannes premiere. An oversize trench coat promised her grand reveal during the actual festival wouldn't be spoiled. After a turn in the makeup chair, the model took her news public—first with a subtle scoop of her Cinderella gown's skirt, then with a corresponding Instagram announcement.
Stylist Marc Eram dressed her in a baby blue gown, featuring a straight-across neckline and cap-sleeves. (Perhaps she's hinting—or manifesting—her future boy mom status?)
The designer behind Palvin's first maternity look remains a mystery, but clearly it was crafted with a pregnant person in mind. The fabric was light-as-air, the bodice free-flowing, and each sleeve unrestrictive. Its empire waistline would've hid Palvin's baby bump, had she not hugged its chiffon skirt.
She would've dominated best-dressed lists galore if the design stopped there. But Palvin's a fashion girl at heart, so the feather red carpet trend lined the hem of her baby blue gown.
Perhaps there's some truth to the baby boy claims: Dylan Sprouse's timeless, three-piece suit was black-blue, too. Black lapels, double-breasted buttons, and a matching bowtie bookended his blazer's deep navy sheen.
Meanwhile, the mom-to-be kept it classic with colorless Chopard diamond jewelry, beginning with floral drop earrings concealed beneath her effortlessly glam blowout. To finish, one diamond band and a statement cocktail ring joined her five-figure, rose-gold engagement ring. Who needs a necklace when all eyes were on her bump anyway?
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Only a few A-listers can tell their children, "You made your official debut at an esteemed film festival." Natalie Portman announced her second pregnancy at the 2016 Venice Film Festival; Claire Holt displayed her baby bump proudly at Cannes in 2023; and just yesterday, Egyptian actress Laila Zaher confirmed she's expecting a baby girl.
Rihanna, Blake Lively, Angelina Jolie, and Reese Witherspoon have also been pregnant at the Cannes Film Festival, despite announcing elsewhere. No matter how many pregnancies make headlines at Cannes, the chic reveal will never get old.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.