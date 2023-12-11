Amanda Seyfried Is a Showstopper in Jason Wu at Last Night’s CNN Heroes Tribute Event

The night wasn’t about her, but she sure made heads turn: actress Amanda Seyfried attended the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event in New York City wearing an off-the-shoulder Jason Wu gown, complete with a sequined olive green top and black slit-front maxiskirt, which she paired with black platforms, WWD reports. The network’s annual special, which launched back in 2007, honors those making a difference in their respective communities.
Seyfried was joined at the event by other luminaries like Brooke Shields, Jason Momoa, Rachel Zegler, Iman Vellani, Jeffrey Wright, Joe Manganiello, Alexa Swinton, Danielle Brooks, Edie Falco, and Sterling K. Brown, CNN reports. All were on hand to celebrate “everyday people who dedicate their time to improving others’ lives and making the world a better place,” the network wrote.
Seyfried has been in a bit of a red carpet revolution as of late, wowing us in recent months in Elie Saab for a Lancome event in Shanghai and during Paris Fashion Week, where she opted for Prada. Cementing her fashion status, Seyfried wore Oscar de la Renta to the 2023 Met Gala, and earlier this year wore Prada to the 2023 SAG Awards.
Yet, despite her recent dominance of red carpets, the actress told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. that she still feels uncomfortable there: “I really enjoy experimenting with fashion on photoshoots, but the red carpet is a different animal,” she said. “It’s very brief and it’s very frantic. You don’t really have enough time. When I’m on a shoot, it feels more like acting—it’s more about the art in fashion, which is really fun for me. You can take as long as you like to feel comfortable and make the clothing work for you, which just isn’t really the case on the red carpet.”
Like it or not—she still owns it, and harnesses the power of it: “Fashion is an extension of who we are and what we represent,” Seyfried said. “We are capable of expressing so much of ourselves in what we wear—it makes us feel seen before we even open our mouths.”
For her own personal style, she’s looking for timeless. “I think it’s about not fitting into one era, you know, not fitting into a trend,” she said. “For me, it’s really just been about what’s comfortable over the years and so I feel in that sense that my style is timeless—I could be from anywhere, from any era; I never want to embrace trends or fleet from one thing to another.” After a thoughtful pause, she added, “Maybe that’s because I’m just not brave enough, but I think that embracing what truly feels like you, and what you feel comfortable in, is how you look your best.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
