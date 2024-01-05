Angelina Jolie's Brother Says He's "Protective" of Her and Her Kids as Her Divorce From Brad Pitt Continues to Unfold

Angelina Jolie's big brother, James Haven, is opening up about what he feels his role is as a sibling and uncle and as his younger sister continues her divorce proceedings from estranged husband, Brad Pitt.



In a recent interview on the 90who10 podcast, Haven was asked about his "very close" relationship with his sister.



(If you recall, in 2000 Jolie famously kissed her brother on the lips after winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Girl, Interrupted and people collectively lost their minds.)

In response, Haven said that he has been supportive of her sister and his six nieces and nephews as their personal life continues to unfold "in the public eye.”



"That’s where it all started," the proud big brother said. "It started with the protection of her and her children—my nieces and nephews.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Haven went on to say that he has the ability to "set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation."

“I want to be there for them or for her," he added. "Whatever she’s going through.”



We stan a supportive sibling, always.



For the uninitiated, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September, 2016. The actress accused her estranged husband of “physically and verbally” assaulting her and their children during a flight on a private jet and just days before she ended the relationship, BuzzFeed reports.



Pitt was cleared of any wrongdoing following the initial investigation, according to BuzzFeed, though his lawyer said in a statement in 2022 that he “has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one," Yahoo reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolie and Pitt share six children—Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 17; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.



“They’re becoming young adults, early 20s,” Haven said in the same podcast interview. “I think it’s just very natural and I just want to be there any time. Anytime I’m blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence."