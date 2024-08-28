Angelina Jolie Is "Proud" of Her Daughter Zahara After Video of Her Dancing at College Goes Viral

Angelina Jolie is one proud mom after video of her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt dancing along with her sorority sisters went viral.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, a source close to the mom of six told People in an exclusive interview that Jolie "is proud of (Zahara), her AKA sisters, and all the extraordinary young women at Spelman."

The comment came after the 19-year-old was filmed dancing with her Alpha Kappa Alpha sisters at Spelman College's "Welcome Back Jam." For the uninitiated, Spelman College is a private, historically Black, women's liberal arts college located in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the viral video, Zahara is seen performing at an AKA Leadership Night for the college's Class of 2028, along with seven of her sorority sisters. According to the publication, the 19-year-old joined the sorority in November, 2023.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt attend the "Eternals" UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The junior joined the AKA sorority last year as a sophomore, and in a video from Essence announced herself again in a dance alongside her sorority sisters.

"My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California," the teen said at the time.

Zahara decided to attend Spelman College in 2022. At the time, proud mom Jolie posted a photo of her daughter along with some of her classmates, announcing Zahara's college plans to the world.

(As the always-supportive mom, Jolie was there to help her daughter move in and start her university life.)

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year," Jolie captioned the post. "A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

In 2024, a source close to the actress and philanthropist told People that despite her ongoing and contentious divorce proceedings from Brad Pitt, Jolie is "happy" and focused on her work, her children and life as a mom of six.

"Angie seems very happy and content with her life," the insider told the publication at the time. "She's focused on her kids and work. She's involved in projects that she truly cares and feels passionate about."

Jolie shares daughters Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and sons Maddox, Pax, and Knox with her ex-partner, Pitt. Recently, their daughter Shiloh petitioned a court to drop "Pitt" from her last name on her 18th birthday and with a lawyer she reportedly hired ad paid for by herself.

The source went on to say that Jolie is "very proud of her kids."