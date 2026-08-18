Anna Sawai Is Nervous About Her Mom Reading This Detail In Her Cover Story

Anna Sawai is Marie Claire's newest cover star, but there's one line in her cover story she's nervous for her mother to read.

In the story, writer Anna Peele describes Sawai as "anxious" about her mom finding out the Shōgun actress wakes up at 8 a.m. "I feel like the lazy one in my family," she says.

(Image credit: Chantal Anderson)

Though the star can hardly be characterized as lazy—more on that in a second—she does stand out in her family for a couple of reasons. Her sister Reina confirmed to Marie Claire that Sawai is quick to cry and always has been, as well as calling her sometimes "mischievous." Reina also shared that her sister was the loudest person in the Sawai household, with the caveat that "we’re a pretty quiet family," per Reina.

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Despite the "lazy" allegation, you only have to look at Sawai's work schedule to understand how diligent she actually is (not to mention, a typical day in her life involves a weight training session). Fresh off her blockbusting role as Toda Mariko on the TV drama Shōgun, Sawai is slated to appear in two buzzy projects.

(Image credit: Chantal Anderson)

Firstly, she stars in David Leitch's How to Rob a Bank alongside Pete Davidson, Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Christian Slater and John C. Reilly. The movie comes out Nov. 13.

And secondly, she got her dream role when she was cast as Yoko Ono in the four upcoming Sam Mendes-directed Beatles biopics, with Harris Dickinson as her John Lennon. While preparing for the role, she's gotten close with Ono and Lennon's son Sean Lennon, to whom she asks regular fact-checking questions.

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