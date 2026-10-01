The Front Row at Balenciaga's Fashion Show Became a Cool-Girl Denim Convention

At Balenciaga'sSpring/Summer 2027 show, the creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli dropped distressed jeans into the collection's sea of high-collar coats, billowy cargo bottoms, and nearly-naked dresses. So, it would've felt wrong if the front row wasn't dusted with denim, too. Surrounded by Lauryn Hill's neon green-lined gown and Lola Tung's leggings, everyone from Sarah Pidgeon to Shailene Woodley stood out in the luxury Spanish label's runway-ready jeans.
While Day Four of Paris Fashion Week welcomed Pidgeon to her first Balenciaga show, she knows her way around the brand's new denim: She wore barrel-leg jeans in last May's Celine Song-directed campaign for Fall 2026. This time, she went slimmer with form-fitting, sky-blue bottoms with split hems that flared out (a denim trend left over from Fall 2025) and stretched beyond her pointy black pumps.
From there, the Love Storystar paired her sidewalk-dragging denim with a brown leather jacket (featuring a cinched waistband and ruffled peplum) and the newest chestnut-colored suede addition to her ever-expanding Balenciaga Rodeo collection.
Meanwhile, Woodley (another Balenciaga first-timer) followed an almost identical formula for fall. She zipped a baggy, brown leather bomber jacket over the same fit-and-flare jeans, down to far-too-long hems and peekaboo heels. Adding her own touch to the uniform, the Big Little Lies actor accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, matching bangles, and Balenciaga's Le City Bag in a lighter shade of camel.
Balenciaga
Blouson Cocoon Jacket
Balenciaga
Le City Bag Medium in Camel
After back-to-back flared bottoms, Milly Alcock added a classic straight-leg style to the mix. Instead of swallowing her black bow-tied stilettos, the Supergirl star's Balenciaga jeans stopped at her ankles. To match the casually cool energy of latter celebrity denim looks, Alcock carried an espresso brown Le City Bag (which tapped into the lived-in-looking tote trend) over the relaxed sleeve of her navy blue windbreaker.
Balenciaga
Regular Fit Jeans in Vintage Blue
Balenciaga
Le City Bag Medium in Light Espresso
While medium- to dark-wash jeans made waves at Balenciaga, that's not to say the front row was devoid of less pigmented pairs. Havana Rose Liu, for instance, lightened up the indigo-dyed denim series in bright (borderline white) blue jeans, which matched the muted tone of her gray T-shirt-turned-train. Theactor went the baggiest with her bottoms that remained roomy from waistband to hem. To finish the laid-back look, Liu, too, brought pointed-toe shoes and a Le City Bag as her plus-one.
Balenciaga
Baggy Pants in Light Blue
Balenciaga
Le City Tote Small in Caramel
Effortless denim didn't just play a part at the new Balenciaga show, on and off the runway, but it's also dominating Paris Fashion Week's street style circuit. So, Pidgeon, Woodley, Alcock, and Liu would've fit in with local French girls, too. If you want your jeans to feel Parisian this fall, shop the Balenciaga-looking bottoms below.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop Jeans Inspired by the Celebrities at the Balenciaga Show
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.