I Found My Ideal Spring Work Outfit in Anna Sawai's Minimalist Dior Skirt Suit
The 'Shogun' star paired a crisp coordinating set with a logo-centric bag for the label's Kyoto Pre-Fall show.
When Dior announced its April 15 Pre-Fall 2025 show would take place outside the To-Ji Temple in Kyoto, Japan, I imagined guests like Anna Sawai would take the setting and the season to heart. Cherry blossoms would be in full bloom, and guests would channel the soft petals in shades of blush pink and red (while also paying homage to the host's house codes, of course). Instead, Sawai and her stylist, Karla Welch, swerved in a different direction that made avowed minimalists like me feel so validated.
The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winner walked Dior's wood-paneled step-and-repeat in my definition of the best spring work outfit. She layered a gray blouse with extra-wide sleeves over a matching charcoal skirt, with a thick belt cinching her top in the middle. Pointed toe heels peeked out from beneath the hem of her skirt, coordinating with a logo-embossed, top-handle Dior bag.
Anna Sawai's skirt suit struck a chord in my neutral-loving, suit-collecting heart. She didn't need a pastel spring color trend or a seasonal floral to ace the dress code; a sculptural short sleeve and slitted skirt got the job done. I, for one, would easily copy and paste this matching set to Marie Claire's headquarters (or fashion week in September).
Even without spring-coded cues, the Shogun star still channeled the message of creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's Pre-Fall runway. Interpretations of the traditional Japanese kimono topped several of the looks, which Sawai's jacket also referenced. They're nods to Monsieur Christian Dior's longstanding appreciation of and reverence for Japanese design, tracing all the way back to the designer's first take on a kimono jacket released in 1957. He followed up that original piece with three custom pieces for Princess Michiko, a future empress of Japan, in 1959, among other projects. In the present, Grazia Chiuri tapped the kimono as a foundational piece to explore the relationship between a garment and a body wearing it through the collection.
Famed houses like Dior have been essential to Anna Sawai's ascent since landing the role of Mariko in FX's breakout drama. Early in her awards season campaigning, Karla Welch dressed her in custom pieces by Vera Wang and Louis Vuitton. As she racked up gold statues for her performance, she branched out to Carolina Herrera, Armani Privé, and eventually, Dior—becoming an official face of the house in February.
No matter which designer she's wearing—or show she's attending—Anna Sawai tries to imbue as much of her personal style into the house's signature aesthetic as she can. She told me as much while getting ready for her first appearance at Chanel Haute Couture last summer. "I felt like going to these kind of shows, I wanted to at least feel grounded and be my own self," she said. The example she set with her latest Dior skirt suit is one I can't wait to copy.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Could Take Legal Action Over These Spring Break Photos
Paparazzi snapped pictures of the family during their secret French getaway.
By Kristin Contino
-
Blake Lively Channels Taylor Swift in a Bejeweled Canadian Tux
These two could be twins.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Prince George Looks Just Like a Young Prince William During Fun Night Out with His Dad and Billionaire Godfather
The 11-year-old joined his father and the Duke of Westminster for an exciting football match in Birmingham.
By Kristin Contino
-
Sonia Citron on Scoring Head-to-Toe Custom Coach for the 2025 WNBA Draft
Her rookie style chapter is just getting started.
By Halie LeSavage
-
The 2025 WNBA Draft's Best Red Carpet Looks Are an Instant Slam Dunk
This year's rookie class came to win.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Zendaya's Cozy Polo Sweater Is One of Gigi Hadid's Favorites
This is the cool way to wear khaki.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Jennifer Lawrence Has Styled La Ligne's Colby Pants at Least 6 Times—Now I'm Equally Obsessed
Once I pulled them on, I understood the hype.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Lisa's First Solo Coachella Costumes "Explore the Spectrum" of Her 'Alter Ego' Era
Designer Asher Levine brings 'Marie Claire' exclusively behind the scenes.
By Halie LeSavage
-
The Belt Buckle Trend Elevates Hailey Bieber's Coachella Flip Flops by Several Notches
Sandal skeptics, you've been warned.
By Halie LeSavage
-
This Cozy Hybrid Slipper-Shoe Trend Even Earned Hailey Bieber's Stamp of Approval
She makes the comfy style look so intriguing.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Zendaya Already RSVP'd to the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
Law Roach spilled whether his client would attend in a recent interview.
By Halie LeSavage