Anna Sawai Shimmers in Cartier Jewels and Crystal-Coated Giorgio Armani Privé
One year after her history-making win, the ‘Shōgun’ actress delivers pure sophistication at the Emmys.
Anna Sawai’s red carpet style is rooted in elegant minimalism. The actress gravitates toward polished pieces with streamlined silhouettes and solid shades—and as a presenter at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sawai adhered to her sartorial playbook.
The Shōgun star arrived to the Emmys red carpet in a stunning silk gown designed by Giorgio Armani Privé. Her black dress championed ladylike dressing with a tulle overlay crafted with crystals and a striking bow set at the shoulder.
Sawai’s stylist, Karla Welch, embellished her sophisticated outfit with a collection of Cartier jewels including a Géométrie and Contrastes ring, and Agrafe earrings made with 18k white gold and diamonds.
On the glam front, the star chose a natural look of pink blush, nude lipstick, and smokey eyeshadow. She kept her hairstyle fairly minimal, opting to wear her strands in loose waves.
This isn’t Sawai’s first Emmys. She made her debut last year, winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and making history as the first Asian woman to do so.
The actress accepted her accolade in a custom red Vera Wang gown that deserved a trophy of its own, boasting a peplum-style silhouette and plunging neckline. Welch completed the look with dazzling Cartier jewels.
To know Sawai’s red carpet wardrobe is to understand that the actress is a method-dressing master. For the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, she intentionally wore a red gown as a symbolic reference to her Shōgun character, Lady Mariko.
She chose a similar color palette for her 2025 SAG Awards look—a scintillating custom Armani Privé gown adorned with embellishments and deep side slits. While the front of the dress was drenched in a cherry red hue, the back was fully black. Welch coordinated the two-tone outfit with platform heels and glistening jewels.
Sawai has solidified her status as a style icon in Hollywood. As a brand ambassador for both Dior and Cartier, it’s only right to call her a modern-day fashion muse.
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers trend forecasting and shopping stories, highlighting runway-inspired styles and a blend of emerging and established brands. Prior to joining Marie Claire, she worked as a freelance editor for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE, specializing in e-commerce content and curating seasonal trend reports. Earlier in her career, she worked at Town & Country, developing a strong portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, she served as editor-in-chief of The Walk, the university's fashion magazine, and completed internships at Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.