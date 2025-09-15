Anna Sawai Shimmers in Cartier Jewels and Crystal-Coated Giorgio Armani Privé

Anna Sawai ’s red carpet style is rooted in elegant minimalism. The actress gravitates toward polished pieces with streamlined silhouettes and solid shades—and as a presenter at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards , Sawai adhered to her sartorial playbook.

The Shōgun star arrived to the Emmys red carpet in a stunning silk gown designed by Giorgio Armani Privé. Her black dress championed ladylike dressing with a tulle overlay crafted with crystals and a striking bow set at the shoulder.

Sawai’s stylist, Karla Welch , embellished her sophisticated outfit with a collection of Cartier jewels including a Géométrie and Contrastes ring, and Agrafe earrings made with 18k white gold and diamonds.

Sawai on the 2025 Emmys red carpet wearing Giorgio Armani Privé. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the glam front, the star chose a natural look of pink blush, nude lipstick, and smokey eyeshadow. She kept her hairstyle fairly minimal, opting to wear her strands in loose waves.

Sawai's glowy glam emphasized her effortless, shimmery vibe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t Sawai’s first Emmys. She made her debut last year, winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and making history as the first Asian woman to do so .

The actress accepted her accolade in a custom red Vera Wang gown that deserved a trophy of its own, boasting a peplum-style silhouette and plunging neckline. Welch completed the look with dazzling Cartier jewels.

Sawai ranked high on the 2024 Emmys best-dressed list while wearing a custom Vera Wang dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To know Sawai’s red carpet wardrobe is to understand that the actress is a method-dressing master. For the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, she intentionally wore a red gown as a symbolic reference to her Shōgun character, Lady Mariko.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She chose a similar color palette for her 2025 SAG Awards look—a scintillating custom Armani Privé gown adorned with embellishments and deep side slits. While the front of the dress was drenched in a cherry red hue, the back was fully black. Welch coordinated the two-tone outfit with platform heels and glistening jewels.

Sawai's fondness for red took center stage at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sawai has solidified her status as a style icon in Hollywood. As a brand ambassador for both Dior and Cartier, it’s only right to call her a modern-day fashion muse.