Since King Charles took the throne following Queen Elizabeth II's death, there have been reports of alleged friction at the palace. Namely, some have suggested that King Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, don't always see eye to eye on certain matters. And according to one royal biographer, The King has some opinions about the Prince of Wales.
In the book The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal, and Survival, royal biographer Robert Jobson discussed William and Charles's relationship.
"William, indomitable, has clashed not only with his father's courtiers, but at times with Charles himself," Jobson explained.
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The author continued, "In 2014, tensions flared over William's proposal to destroy the Royal Collection's 1,200 ivory artifacts...as a bold stand against the illegal ivory trade."
According to Jobson, "Charles rejected the move as 'naive,' arguing that the cause could be championed without erasing history."
As noted by the royal biographer, "The episode underscored their diverging views on heritage, symbolism, and modern ethics."
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"The King, close sources say, believes William is occasionally hasty and can be too quick to dismiss sage, well-meaning advice," Jobson explained.
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However, Prince William is also growing as a senior royal and as the heir apparent.
As Jobson shared, "William is steadily evolving into the global statesman he must become, using soft power diplomacy on the world stage."
Even if their relationship isn't always perfect, it seems as though Charles and William have been learning how to work together on a large scale in recent years.
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