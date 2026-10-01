He continued, "We took down every wall mirror in the palace, having been told that a beam from a satellite could be bounced from a mirror to listen to conversations in the room."
Burrell wrote, "At times, it felt like I was living in a James Bond movie."
In an attempt to put Princess Diana's mind to rest, Burrell claimed that he "rolled up carpets and pulled up floorboards."
Per the former butler, "I even removed a panel in the bathtub to look in the void behind, but we found nothing."
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The Royal Insider: My Life With The Queen, The King, and Princess Diana
Despite never finding any evidence of eavesdropping, Burrell revealed that he often wondered if someone might have been listening in.
"We have no proof that anyone hacked Princess Diana's phone but they may well have done," he explained.
The ex-butler shared, "She was, at the time, arguably the most famous woman in the world and a person of significant interest to national and international newspapers. We can only speculate as we will never know the truth. She could also have been listened to by secret services."
Considering the press intrusion Princess Diana experienced throughout her life, it's hardly surprising she feared being wiretapped.
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