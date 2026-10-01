Royal expert and journalist Richard Eden has written a new column for the Daily Mail, in which he discusses a forthcoming "drama in the style of Netflix hit The Crown."
It was previously thought the project would be a documentary involving Queen Elizabeth's longtime dresser, Angela Kelly. Per Eden, a movie will "give the creators much more freedom to tell the extraordinary life story of Liverpool-born Kelly, 68, who wielded almost unparalleled influence in the royal household."
The working title of the movie is Trouble, which sources believe is a worrisome prediction of its content.
"The film's title tells you all you need to know," one source told Eden.
Screenwriter Jeremy Brock's agent told the outlet, "He has just been commissioned to write an original screenplay entitled Trouble for Fox-Searchlight about the friendship between Elizabeth II and Angela Kelly."
Notably, this isn't the first time Brock has written about the Royal Family. He previously worked on the miniseries A Royal Scandal, which followed the fallout from Prince Andrew's BBC Newsnight interview.
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According to Eden, "filmmakers may have found a way around the confidentiality agreement that the crane driver's daughter had to sign as part of her royal service."
As for how Queen Elizabeth's relatives are likely taking the news, one source previously told the publication, "The royals will be worried, and they are right to be worried."