A New Movie About Queen Elizabeth Titled 'Trouble' Might "Defy" One Royal Staff Member's "Gagging Order," Says Royal Expert

The former employee "wielded almost unparalleled influence in the royal household."

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Queen Elizabeth wears a lilac dress and matching hat
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Following her 2022 death, Queen Elizabeth II has remained a beloved figure worldwide. However, according to royal sources, a new film about the late Queen threatens to potentially tarnish her legacy.

Royal expert and journalist Richard Eden has written a new column for the Daily Mail, in which he discusses a forthcoming "drama in the style of Netflix hit The Crown."

It was previously thought the project would be a documentary involving Queen Elizabeth's longtime dresser, Angela Kelly. Per Eden, a movie will "give the creators much more freedom to tell the extraordinary life story of Liverpool-born Kelly, 68, who wielded almost unparalleled influence in the royal household."

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The working title of the movie is Trouble, which sources believe is a worrisome prediction of its content.

"The film's title tells you all you need to know," one source told Eden.

Queen Elizabeth, Anna Wintour and Angela Kelly sitting in the front row at a fashion show

Queen Elizabeth, Anna Wintour, and Angela Kelly sitting in the front row at a fashion show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Screenwriter Jeremy Brock's agent told the outlet, "He has just been commissioned to write an original screenplay entitled Trouble for Fox-Searchlight about the friendship between Elizabeth II and Angela Kelly."

Notably, this isn't the first time Brock has written about the Royal Family. He previously worked on the miniseries A Royal Scandal, which followed the fallout from Prince Andrew's BBC Newsnight interview.

According to Eden, "filmmakers may have found a way around the confidentiality agreement that the crane driver's daughter had to sign as part of her royal service."

Angela Kelly wearing a teal dress and smiling in front of a staircase

A movie will "give the creators much more freedom to tell the extraordinary life story of Liverpool-born" Angela Kelly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for how Queen Elizabeth's relatives are likely taking the news, one source previously told the publication, "The royals will be worried, and they are right to be worried."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.