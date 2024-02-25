Anne Hathaway Tells Anna Wintour “I Can’t Turn, But I Can Breathe” in Supertight Red Versace Dress

Excuse us for still thinking about Anne Hathaway and The Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 film she starred in alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt; the trio presented an award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night, and it’s stuck in our collective minds. (Can we please have a sequel ? Please?) Hathaway remained so committed to the character of Andrea “Andy” Sachs that she wore cerulean blue for the occasion (a throwback to a famous scene from the movie with Streep, in character as Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly), telling The Hollywood Reporter “Given who I was presenting with, I asked for a very specific color.”

The film is based off of a 2003 novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, who wrote the work of fiction allegedly based off of her experiences of working at Vogue with its editor-in-chief, the legendary Anna Wintour. And art met life met fashion at Milan Fashion Week, when Hathaway and Wintour’s respective stars collided in a moment for the fashion history books, if for nothing else than what Hathaway said to Wintour.

Hathaway in Versace at Milan Fashion Week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wintour at Milan Fashion Week (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Versace show on Friday, Hathaway, clad in a supertight red leather corset dress, was asked by Wintour “Can you breathe?” in a clip captured on Instagram . “Very easily,” Hathaway replied with a laugh. “I can’t turn, but I can breathe.” All in the name of fashion!

Hathaway and Wintour “exchanged pleasantries for a few more seconds before the show began,” People reports. “The moment gave off vibes of being straight out of the 2006 movie in which Hathaway starred.”

Hathaway front row at Versace (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wintour made sure Hathaway could breathe, as she wore a supertight red Versace dress (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway paired her Versace look with a pair of red pumps, a black handbag, and gold bracelets. Her exact dress also appeared on the runway as part of the fall/winter 2024 womenswear collection as Hathaway sat front row at the show. The model also went monochromatic, wearing red leather driving gloves and red heels with straps at the ankles.

The dress on the runway (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is by no means Hathaway’s first association with Versace. She is an ambassador for the brand and starred in an Icons campaign for it last April. “To me, the Versace Icons collection is timeless elegance with an edge,” Hathaway said in a statement at the time. “I’m so proud of these images which seem to represent Donatella [Versace]’s vision of empowerment. What has left the biggest impression on me from this amazing experience is Donatella’s heart, generosity, and kindness. She and everyone in the Versace family have been so incredibly welcoming and supportive of me, for which I am very grateful. What a thrill to be a Versace woman!”

Following her campaign in April, Hathaway wore, naturally, Versace the next month at the 2023 Met Gala, and has worn the label for a number of moments since.

Back to the Versace show in Milan: like Hathaway’s dress, red was a common theme in the collection, as well corset tops, form-fitting silhouettes, and outerwear with the Versace baroque-style print. Donatella Versace shared photos from the show on Instagram afterwards, writing alongside them “For me, seeing a show come to life is always magical. I’m overwhelmed with the love you all give me and my team. Thank you.”

Hathaway changed into a different look for the afterparty (Image credit: Getty Images)