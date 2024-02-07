Emily Blunt Said She and the 'Devil Wears Prada' Cast Are "Good" Without a Sequel

Emily Blunt doesn't think we need a Devil Wears Prada sequel, sorry.

In an interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Blunt said that—despite public interest in bringing the cast back together for a film over the years—there have "never" been any concrete discussions about making this happen.

She further explained that she and her fellow cast members are "good" without The Devil Wears Prada 2. "Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s OK," she said (via People).

She continued, "And I think—didn’t Meryl [Streep] say something funny about it? They asked her about it, would she ever do a sequel, and she went, 'Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight.' But I think she said 'the f***ing weight.'"

Streep's exact words circa 2012 were, "But, sure, I mean I'd have to lose the f***ing weight, but I would do that, yeah." LOL.

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006). (Image credit: Alamy/Collection Christophel)

As for Blunt, she has obviously been asked about a potential sequel many times over the years, and her enthusiasm is decidedly lukewarm.

She said in March 2018, "I mean if everyone wanted to do it, it would be cool... I’d be down."

But just weeks later, she shared, "I almost hope it doesn’t [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is."

Though a sequel doesn't seem likely at this point, we did get treated to the next best thing in late 2023: At the time, Blunt and her costar Anne Hathaway sat down for Variety's Actors on Actors series and reminisced about making the movie.

"We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie," Blunt said. "I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life."