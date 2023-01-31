A TikTok of Anne Hathaway Dancing Her Heart Out in Paris Is Delighting Fans

Anne Hathaway looked completely stunning the other day, when she attended a Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris while wearing head-to-toe glitter leopard print.
But of course, that particular outfit was way too good to wear exclusively while posing for photos and sitting nicely in the audience.
The Devil Wears Prada actress took her animal-printed self out on the dancefloor after the show, and a TikTok user captured her incredible moves as she strutted her stuff to "Lady Marmalade."
Despite having several phone cameras thrust in her face, Hathaway was carefree as she sang along to the lyrics, involving her hips and shoulders, and flicking her hair across her face like the queen she is.
Unsurprisingly, the TikTok of her dancing has garnered 3.3 million likes and counting, plus 13k comments from delighted viewers.
"GET OUT I WANT TO SEE ANNE HATHAWAY," rudely commented one person, but also... I get it.
"i love her," said someone else.
"I am in love w Anne Hathaway," admitted another fan.
"My toxic trait is thinking I look this good when dancing and singing along," another commenter said, relatably.
For the fashion show (and dance party), Hathaway donned a sparkly leopard-print mini-dress with matching tights, pointed pumps and clutch bag. She brought her husband Adam Shulman along as well.
The actress has cemented herself as a Valentino gal by now. Last summer, she wore the most beautiful hot pink, Barbiecore-style sparkly mini and vertiginous platforms to attend the label's fashion show in Italy.
More of all of this, please.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
