Anne Hathaway Is the Latest Celeb to Jump on the Barbiecore Bandwagon in Milan
She rocked hot pink during Couture Fashion Week.
You know how some trends are utterly unwearable for the vast majority of mortals? We're talking micro-skirts, low rise jeans, and the like.
Perhaps the second best thing about the Barbiecore, or hot pink, trend that's so in this year is just how incredibly wearable it is for anyone and everyone.
The first best thing, of course, is that I get to wear a bunch of Barbie pink all the time and nobody looks at me funny because I'm in my late twenties and not, say, six.
Anyway, none of this is relevant to Anne Hathaway, who would look good in a potato sack, but she graciously blessed the streets of Milan in a hot pink look regardless.
We all know the actress has been on an absolute roll where fashion is concerned in the past few weeks, stunning onlookers with her many flawless outfits during the Cannes festival in May, but this one may well take the cake—at least in my opinion.
To attend the Valentino Haute Couture show in Italy's capital of fashion, Hathaway wore a custom dress by the label: a long-sleeved, high-necked, belted mini-dress covered in dazzling fuchsia sequins. She paired it with sky-high fuchsia platforms (another trend that's not for the faint of heart, but here's Marie Claire's edit if you're feeling up to it).
She accessorized with a matching studded handbag, and wore her hair down and lightly waved, with an artfully messy middle parting.
At the show, Hathaway hung out with fashion and show-biz royalty Giancarlo Giammetti, Ashley Park, Ariana DeBose and Anna Wintour.
The star power was dazzling, I tell you.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author.
