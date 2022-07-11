Anne Hathaway Is the Latest Celeb to Jump on the Barbiecore Bandwagon in Milan

She rocked hot pink during Couture Fashion Week.

Giancarlo Giammetti and Anne Hathaway are seen arriving at the Valentino haute couture fall/winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, at Piazza Di Spagna 2022 in Rome, Italy.
Iris Goldsztajn
You know how some trends are utterly unwearable for the vast majority of mortals? We're talking micro-skirts, low rise jeans, and the like.

Perhaps the second best thing about the Barbiecore, or hot pink, trend that's so in this year is just how incredibly wearable it is for anyone and everyone.

The first best thing, of course, is that I get to wear a bunch of Barbie pink all the time and nobody looks at me funny because I'm in my late twenties and not, say, six.

Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 - Front Row

Anyway, none of this is relevant to Anne Hathaway, who would look good in a potato sack, but she graciously blessed the streets of Milan in a hot pink look regardless.

We all know the actress has been on an absolute roll where fashion is concerned in the past few weeks, stunning onlookers with her many flawless outfits during the Cannes festival in May, but this one may well take the cake—at least in my opinion.

Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 - Arrivals

To attend the Valentino Haute Couture show in Italy's capital of fashion, Hathaway wore a custom dress by the label: a long-sleeved, high-necked, belted mini-dress covered in dazzling fuchsia sequins. She paired it with sky-high fuchsia platforms (another trend that's not for the faint of heart, but here's Marie Claire's edit if you're feeling up to it).

She accessorized with a matching studded handbag, and wore her hair down and lightly waved, with an artfully messy middle parting.

Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 - Front Row

Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 - Front Row

At the show, Hathaway hung out with fashion and show-biz royalty Giancarlo Giammetti, Ashley Park, Ariana DeBose and Anna Wintour.

The star power was dazzling, I tell you.

Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 - Front Row

Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

