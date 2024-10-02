Ariana Grande Reveals Exactly What Cosmetic Work She Has—And Hasn't—Had
She opened up while hooked to a lie detector.
Ariana Grande just revealed exactly what cosmetic work she has and hasn't done—while hooked up to a lie detector.
The actress took Vanity Fair's lie detector test with her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo, with the latter asking Grande, "You sing 'Popular' in our film. Did you ever get any work done to make yourself feel more popular?"
Grande was super excited to answer specific questions about cosmetic work, because she knew she was finally going to be able to put fan rumors to rest.
She answered "no" to having got her nose done or a boob job, and on the matter of a face lift, she said, "No. Not yet. I'm open."
The lie detector administrator confirmed that the star was being "truthful" on all counts, which delighted Grande to no end. "This is the best day of my life," she said. "Take that, you YouTube people!"
Asked about a fox eye lift, she said, "No, but I've discovered it through people who thought I did, and I said, 'Thank you.'"
"What about a chin implant?" Erivo asked.
"How do they do that? No!" Grande replied. "I've had fillers in various places and Botox, but I stopped like four years ago, and that is the extent. But also, like, in full support of all people who do these things. Work! Whatever makes women, men, non-gender-conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed! Why do we care?"
It's not the first time Grande has gotten candid about her use of Botox and fillers—and why she stopped getting them.
"[I’ve] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox," she said as part of Vogue's Beauty Secrets series in 2023. "I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so—too much. I just felt like [I was] hiding, you know?"
She continued, "I think of it as self-expression now and accentuating what is here. Our relationships to beauty are so personal. Like, we’re here talking about beauty secrets. Isn’t the secret that we all just want to feel our best and be loved?"
Echoing her words to Vanity Fair, she told Vogue at the time, "To each their own. Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support, but I know for me I was just like 'Oh, I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper. And I laugh more and more, and I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing."
