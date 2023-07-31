Ariana Grande is Giving Ethan Slater “Space” as He Navigates Divorce from Estranged Wife Lilly Jay

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

To put it mildly, relations are *not good* between Ethan Slater and his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares an infant son. Just in case you somehow missed it, Slater is dating his Wicked costar, Ariana Grande (who herself has an estranged spouse, Dalton Gomez, although Grande and Gomez seem to be on much friendlier terms). Both Slater and Grande were legally married when they began their relationship so, yeah, it’s a bit messy.

Per People , Slater was spotted back in New York City late last week, away from the U.K., where Wicked was filming. Just days after filing for divorce from high school sweetheart Jay, Slater was seen around the city, including FaceTiming with Grande, the outlet reports.

After meeting on the Wicked set, “it was obvious on the set from early on,” a source said of the pair’s chemistry, per People. “They were very sweet to each other and often seen laughing together. Everyone just thought they were both happily married, though, and didn’t expect them to end up dating.” A separate person told People that Grande and Slater didn’t get together romantically until both had been separated from their spouses, though some accounts refute that notion.

Completely understandably, the split has been “devastating for Lilly,” a source said. “They were together for so long. They met when they were in high school. They were inseparable.”

Per Page Six , Grande is giving Slater “space” to “work things out” as he navigates his divorce from Jay, including a custody agreement for their 11-month-old son. Grande and Slater reportedly haven’t seen each other in weeks; despite all of this, the two are still dating, the outlet reports.

