Ariana Grande's Grandmother Breaks the Record as the Oldest Person to Chart on the Hot 100

A celebration is in order for the Grande family!



Singer Ariana Grande's 98-year-old grandmother, Marjorie "Nonna" Grande, is now the most-senior person to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Nonna is featured on Grande's song "ordinary things," which appears on her seventh studio album eternal sunshine. Currently, the song is No. 55 on the chart.

On Tuesday, Grande posted a black-and-white photo of her grandmother holding a plaque in celebration of her history-making accomplishment. On the bottom of the plaque are the words "certified with love."

"Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100 🥹🥹🌞♡," Grande captioned the post. "We love and thank you ｡˚❀ 🥹."

A post shared by Ariana Grande A photo posted by arianagrande on

"Look at that smile!!! 😍😍😍," celebrity makeup artist Angel Merino, who goes by Mac Daddyy, posted in the comment section.

"Incredible," music video director Christian Breslauer, who has worked with Grande as well as Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Lizzo and SZA, commented.

"Congratulations Nonna!!! 😍," Swedish producer, singer and songwriter Ilya Salmanzadeh posted.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Actress Octavia Spencer also commented with a series of red heart emojis.

Grande released "ordinary things" on March 8, and ends the song with the 98-year-old reflecting on the touching love story she shared with her late husband, Frank Grande. Nonna is credited as both a feature and co-writer of the song.

Ariana Grande and Marjorie "Nonna" Grande attend the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a previous interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, Grande shared the inspiration behind her decision to feature her beloved grandmother on "ordinary things" and as a way to end the album.

"I knew 'ordinary things' was the end of the album," she told Lowe at the time. "I was like, 'This is the last song, but I wonder how I can put that button on it and have it land emotionally the way that I feel it can, and how can I answer the question?'"

She went on to say that she realized the answer "right smack in the middle" of hearing a 30-minute voice note left by her grandmother.

"I always record my Nonna because you never know what she’s going to say," she added.