Ashley Graham Explains Why She "Hesitated" to Appear in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
She wanted to do the right thing.
Ashley Graham has gotten real with her fans about the process that led her to accept her invitation to walk the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
"When @victoriassecret first reached out, I’ll be honest—I hesitated," the supermodel wrote on Instagram on Oct. 16.
"For years, the brand didn’t feel like it was made for someone like me. Their vision of beauty seemed narrow, as if everything they created was for just one type of body—and it wasn’t mine."
She continued, "But after sitting down with the leadership at VS, I saw real change. They were excited to have me join the show and assured me this wasn’t just a one-time thing. The curve models weren’t just a symbol—VS genuinely want to be part of the body diversity revolution.
"They shared their commitment to embracing body diversity in a lasting, meaningful way.
"So I said yes. I said yes to represent ALL OF US, to show up for every body that’s ever felt unseen. And that’s a journey I’m proud to walk."
Fellow body image advocate Jameela Jamil commented, "You were THE moment"
Fellow VS Angel Gigi Hadid wrote, "You took my breathe away ash xxx"
Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow and Leonie Hanne also congratulated Graham on her VSFS debut and celebrated her message.
In a promo video posted ahead of the show, Graham shared her excitement for this career milestone. "First VS Fashion Show, I am over the moon excited because I am in my late thirties, I just had three children, and I am feeling so curvy and so sexy, and my outfit is fire," she said.
The celeb was cast alongside curve models Paloma Elsesser, Jill Kortleve, and Devyn Garcia.
The show was one of Victoria's Secret's most diverse to date, and has also been celebrated for including trans models Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani. VSFS veterans also answered the call, with the likes of Tyra Banks, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Taylor Hill and Jasmine Tookes walking the runway.
