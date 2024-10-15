Every OG Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Model Who Returned to the 2024 Runway
The angels are dusting off their wings.
Call out of work early, alert the group chat, and put a bottle of white on ice—it's time for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The once-annual event is back for the first time in five years—and the lineup is just as stacked as ever.
The infamous lingerie retailer has tapped some of the biggest names in the fashion industry to walk in the Oct. 15 show—names the brand itself helped create. OG Angels, like Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel have taken their rightful place on the sparkling catwalk, each outfitted in extravagant lingerie.
Perhaps the most anticipated talent of the night, Banks is returning for her first VS fashion show since hanging up her wings in 2005. Next generation Victoria's Secret models, like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, and Taylor Hill also returned to the runway, but the show's new faces are even more exciting (read: Paloma Elsesser, Valentina Sampaio, and Ashley Graham).
Ahead, all the Angels who returned to the runway for Victoria's Secret's 2024 show.
Tyra Banks
Vitoria's Secret's reigning queen, Tyra Banks, was the last to walk in the show. She closed the runway in a pair of glitzy leggings and a matching push-up bra.
Adriana Lima
Perhaps one of the most well-know Angels, Adriana Lima made her return in a strappy plaid set affixed with butterfly wings.
Behati Prinsloo
For a more abstract take on the classic Angel look, Behati Prinsloo wore set of avant-garde wings made of metallic shards.
Gigi Hadid
One of the night's stars, Gigi Hadid was fully dressed the part. The model wore a baby pink romper with humongous matching wings.
Irina Shayk
I pledge allegiance to Irina Shayk and her star-spangled onesie.
Joan Smalls
Fashion icon Joan Smalls reprised her Angel status in a velvety set and massive black wings.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid made one of the most extravagant entrances of the night, in a set of crimson wings so big, they had a built-in train. Her vivid undergarments were just the cherry on top.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Another iconic Angel, Alessandra Ambrosio took the runway in a little pair of wings that made a big impact.
Eva Herzigová
Eva Herzigová went wingless, but looked every bit the bombshell dressed in sultry 3D florals.
Doutzen Kroes
Even on the Victoria's Secret runway, the sheer dressing trend prevails. Doutzen Kroes walked the runway, once more, in a pink underwear set and a mesh skirt.
Kate Moss
Though she's not a former angel, Kate Moss has more than earned a spot on this list. As one of the most influential models in history, her VS runway appearance made a major splash (as did her daughter, Lila Moss, who also walked in the show).
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
