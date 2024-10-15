Call out of work early, alert the group chat, and put a bottle of white on ice—it's time for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The once-annual event is back for the first time in five years—and the lineup is just as stacked as ever.

The infamous lingerie retailer has tapped some of the biggest names in the fashion industry to walk in the Oct. 15 show—names the brand itself helped create. OG Angels, like Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel have taken their rightful place on the sparkling catwalk, each outfitted in extravagant lingerie.

Perhaps the most anticipated talent of the night, Banks is returning for her first VS fashion show since hanging up her wings in 2005. Next generation Victoria's Secret models, like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, and Taylor Hill also returned to the runway, but the show's new faces are even more exciting (read: Paloma Elsesser, Valentina Sampaio, and Ashley Graham).

Ahead, all the Angels who returned to the runway for Victoria's Secret's 2024 show.

Tyra Banks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vitoria's Secret's reigning queen, Tyra Banks, was the last to walk in the show. She closed the runway in a pair of glitzy leggings and a matching push-up bra.

Adriana Lima

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps one of the most well-know Angels, Adriana Lima made her return in a strappy plaid set affixed with butterfly wings.

Behati Prinsloo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a more abstract take on the classic Angel look, Behati Prinsloo wore set of avant-garde wings made of metallic shards.

Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the night's stars, Gigi Hadid was fully dressed the part. The model wore a baby pink romper with humongous matching wings.

Irina Shayk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I pledge allegiance to Irina Shayk and her star-spangled onesie.

Joan Smalls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion icon Joan Smalls reprised her Angel status in a velvety set and massive black wings.

Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid made one of the most extravagant entrances of the night, in a set of crimson wings so big, they had a built-in train. Her vivid undergarments were just the cherry on top.

Alessandra Ambrosio

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another iconic Angel, Alessandra Ambrosio took the runway in a little pair of wings that made a big impact.

Eva Herzigová

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Herzigová went wingless, but looked every bit the bombshell dressed in sultry 3D florals.

Doutzen Kroes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even on the Victoria's Secret runway, the sheer dressing trend prevails. Doutzen Kroes walked the runway, once more, in a pink underwear set and a mesh skirt.

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though she's not a former angel, Kate Moss has more than earned a spot on this list. As one of the most influential models in history, her VS runway appearance made a major splash (as did her daughter, Lila Moss, who also walked in the show).