Lisa was a total "Rockstar" at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

As the lingerie brand's runway event returned for the first time since 2018 on October 15, K-pop idol Lisa took to the stage as a part of the live entertainment. The BLACKPINK member kicked off the event with a performance of her solo hit "Rockstar."

Lisa began her set posed on a still motorcycle, before launching into her performance alongside several backup dancers. The women performed the fierce choreography while filling up the runway, and concluded the dance-heavy song with Lisa—dressed in a moto-chic look with a chain bolero and matching micro-skirt, a black and silver-trimmed bra, and a silver belt reading LISA—concluding the performance with her own model strut.

Lisa later returned to the stage for a classic mid-catwalk performance, where she sang among the Victoria's Secret models as they walked the runway. She performed her recent love song, "Moonlt Floor," while continuing her edgy motif in a sheer-lace cutout bodysuit covered in floral appliques. A pair of gold leaf-shaped wings completed her look.

Lisa was one of several A-listers who performed at Victoria's Secret's comeback show, held in N.Y.C. and airing live on Amazon and VS' social media. Music legend Cher and South African phenom Tyla also filled out the bill—making this year the event's first all-women lineup.

Lisa has spent the past few months focused on her whirlwind solo activities, which have included the releases of three new songs: "Rockstar," "New Woman" ft. Rosalia, and "Moonlit Floor." Last month, she graced the VMAs with her first solo performance and took home her second award for Best K-pop for "Rockstar," following her 2022 honor for "LALISA." She also recently debuted "Moonlit Floor" while performing at the Global Citizen Festival in NYC.

In addition to bringing a roster of hitmakers to the VS stage, the 2024 fashion show pulled out all the stops for its return. After going on hiatus following its 2018 event, due to criticism of the show's lack of body diversity, it came back revived with beloved veterans like Gigi Hadid , Tyra Banks, and Adriana Lima, as well as first-time angels like Alex Consani and Ashley Graham.