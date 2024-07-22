Bella Thorne Criticizes Ozempic Trend for Setting "Crazy Beauty Standards"
The actress opened up about how her body has been affected.
Bella Thorne isn't here for the Ozempic trend.
The actress took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a vulnerable aspect of her life lately: Thorne said she's been struggling with her body image, and explained that she felt this was due in part to the trend for taking Ozempic for weight loss.
Ozempic is a GLP-1 drug that is commonly prescribed for type 2 diabetes, but many celebrities have revealed that they take the drug (or a similar prescription drug like Wegovy or Mounjaro) to help them with weight loss, including Kelly Clarkson, Tracy Morgan and Sharon Osbourne, according to TODAY.
"So, I haven't been feeling good about my body for a while. And especially with everybody on Ozempic, it's like setting all these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless you're on Ozempic," Thorne told her followers (via People).
She continued, "I have swam every day and I have sweat out everything possible and I have walked everywhere. And, I'm finally feeling good about myself, okay? I'm finally feeling good, so Ozempic, you can..." She then raised her middle finger to the camera and said, "off."
Thorne, who first rose to fame on Disney Channel's Shake It Up alongside Zendaya, is consistently vulnerable with her fans.
Opening up about her mental health back in February, she wrote, "Mental health is important and all the time we push that to the side for everything else in our life, it still comes crashing down, so don’t end up like me and do the mental health check ins that are needed before you get to this point. Remember to hold space for your tears and your thoughts those are incredibly important, life isn’t always perfect matter of fact mostly it’s not, and I guess that’s OK too."
"Always here for you beautiful," wrote fellow Disney Channel alum Demi Lovato. "proud of you for your strength and vulnerability"
A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)
A photo posted by on
Recently, Thorne has been promoting her new short film, titled Unsettled, which was selected for the Palm Springs International Short Fest. She is also set to direct her first feature film, titled Color Your Hurt.
"Color Your Hurt is not just a screenplay; it’s one of the most inspiring projects I’ve ever penned," Thorne told Deadline. "As I step into my new role as a movie director, it symbolizes the beginning of a truly impactful and exhilarating chapter in my career. I could not be more honored to tell a true story that has moments I deeply connect with."
A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
