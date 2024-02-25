Selena Gomez Details How Boyfriend Benny Blanco Embarrassed Her at the Emmys

There is no doubt about it—Selena Gomez is proud to be in a relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco. But there was that one time that he embarrassed her at the Emmys, and it was in front of actor Jason Segel, who stars in How I Met Your Mother.
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday, Gomez told Kimmel about an awkward encounter with Segel made worse by Blanco divulging a very personal ritual Gomez keeps every night. Gomez explained that she has a “weird habit” of falling asleep to a comfort show, and lately, that show has been How I Met Your Mother.
When Gomez saw Segel wave to her at the Emmys last month, she was excited and waved back—only to realize that, um, Segel was actually waving at someone else behind her. (Happens to the best of us, Sel.)
“He felt awkward and inclined to then come over,” Gomez said. “And then my boyfriend goes [to Segel], ‘Oh, she falls asleep to you every night.’”
Gomez’s reaction? She looked at Blanco in horror and exclaimed, “That’s weird!”
Both Gomez and Kimmel laughed as she admitted on his show “But I do!” Kimmel replied, “He’s just being honest, I guess.”
Despite that snafu, the couple’s relationship appears stronger than ever. In a recent interview on “New Music Daily” on Apple Music 1, Gomez gave host Zane Lowe a peek behind the curtain at her relationship with Blanco, who is a producer.
“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall, it’s the safest that I felt, and it’s been really lovely, and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”
