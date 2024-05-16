Benny Blanco Says He Wants to Marry Selena Gomez and Start a Family, But “I Gotta Get My Act Together”

In a wide-ranging interview on The Howard Stern Show , Benny Blanco laid bare his love for girlfriend Selena Gomez, telling Stern that he sees marriage with her in his future, but “I gotta get my act together.”

Of his nearly year-long relationship with the multihyphenate Gomez, Blanco said “I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.” He told Stern about their first Valentine’s Day together last February, where he rented out an entire movie theater and bought all of Gomez’s favorite foods. “You are some boyfriend,” Stern said. “You’re knocking it out the park. I see love here. I’m predicting marriage.” To that, Blanco said, “You and me, both.”

Gomez and Blanco are approaching their one year dating anniversary this summer. (Image credit: Instagram)

When Stern pressed, asking Blanco if he had a ring yet, Blanco responded “I don’t have anything,” and laughed while saying “I gotta get my act together.” Stern—master interviewer that he is—asked Blanco when he would propose “to your very famous girlfriend, Selena,” which Blanco didn’t directly answer, but did reveal that their first anniversary is approaching and is “right around her birthday [July 22],” after which he added he has “some really good stuff” planned for Gomez.

He added “People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend—she truly is my best friend,” who Blanco also called “the coolest, nicest, sweetest.”

Both Gomez and Blanco have publicly gushed about one another. (Image credit: Instagram)

The couple confirmed their relationship last December before making their public debut as a couple in January at the Emmys. “We laugh all fucking day,” Blanco said. “She inspires me. I get home from work, I think I had a good day. I’m like, ‘What did you do?’ ‘Oh, I just filmed this thing with Meryl Streep and then I went to a fundraiser and now I’m recording,’” Blanco said of how Gomez might recap her day. “My day sounds like shit every day compared to hers,” he said with a laugh.

Of the possibility of kids , Blanco said “That’s, like, my next goal on the box. I’ve got a lotta godkids, I’ve got a ton of nephews. It’s my thing. I love being around kids.” He admitted, per Page Six , that he thinks about having kids with Gomez “every day.”

Blanco said he thinks about marrying Selena Gomez and, specifically, starting a family with her, "every day." (Image credit: NY Knicks)

The feeling, by the way, is mutual: per People , when Gomez confirmed that she was dating Blanco, she wrote of him that “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” She has also called Blanco “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her and said he treats her “better than any human being on this planet.”