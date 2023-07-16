Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Take a Break from the Renaissance World Tour to Support Jay-Z

Beyoncé has been on the road this summer with her Renaissance World Tour, and eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter has been on the stage with her mom, dancing in the background and earning every bit of praise thrown her way. The two are in between tour stops and took their brief break to support another family member—Beyoncé husband of 15 years, Jay-Z, and Blue’s dad.
The rapper currently has an exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library, “Book of HOV,” and Beyoncé and Blue made an appearance at its unveiling, People reports. The exhibition showcases Jay-Z’s archived and never-before-seen items and masters throughout his storied career.
Beyoncé shared photos on Instagram from the night, “as she took time out of her busy schedule to show support for her husband, along with her eldest daughter,” People writes. The singer kicked off the U.S. leg of her tour this week.
At the exhibition, Beyoncé was seen “sharing a tender moment with Blue—who has been popping up during several shows on her mom’s tour—as the 11-year-old was seen looking up at her mom smiling with her arm around her waist,” People reports.
Beyoncé wore a full orange look: A sheer lace shirt with a plunging neckline tucked into a high-waisted sequin pencil skirt. The look was accessorized with a silver embellished choker, matching earrings, a gold shiny bucket bag, and sunglasses. Blue wore a denim dress and matching blue bag, along with a gold name-plated necklace.
Jay-Z was also on hand, naturally, wearing a brown suit, a white shirt, and black sunglasses.
The Renaissance World Tour kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden and continued through Europe until the June 28 stop in Warsaw, Poland. After stopping off in Toronto, Canada on July 8 and 9, the tour moved stateside on July 12 with a performance in Philadelphia and, last night, in Nashville. The tour resumes in Louisville tomorrow and concludes October 1 in Kansas City.
Blue will be alongside her mom throughout, making an appearance during the dance breakdown of “My Power,” from the singer’s 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift, and “Black Parade,” a single from 2020.
