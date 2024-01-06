Beyoncé Channels Barbie in Pink Missoni Mini-Dress and Valentino Pumps

She and Jay-Z attended LeBron James’ birthday party on Thursday night.

Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Awards season kicks off tomorrow, and, naturally, the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie is on the brain—apparently so, too, for Beyoncé, who channeled Barbiecore while attending LeBron James’ birthday party alongside husband Jay-Z.

Per Page Six, the star-studded party was held Thursday night and, graciously, Beyoncé let us in on the fun by posting a series of photos on Instagram. For the celebration, a platinum blonde Bey wore a pink Missoni mini-dress with ruched detailing; she wore matching pink Valentino pumps with the look, and Tiffany & Co. rhinestone embellished shades, a pink Valentino purse, an aquamarine diamond ring, and diamond flower earrings completed the outfit.

Jay-Z also looked great in a light blue Dolce & Gabbana Sicilia-fit double-breasted jacket, a high-neck sweater, and wool twill pants, an outfit he capped off with a single-breasted cashmere coat featuring exaggerated lapels.

Basketball legend James’ actual birthday was December 30, but it seems he waited until after the new year kicked off to celebrate his big day with friends including not just the Carters but also Adele and Rich Paul, Kevin Hart, Draymond Green, and more.

