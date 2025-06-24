Beyoncé Seasons Her White Pantsuit With a Dash of Turmeric, Fashion's Next Food-Inspired Color Trend

It's tough to steal attention away from the glitz and glam of Paris Fashion Week, but a Beyoncé sighting will do it every time.

After the curtain closed on the European leg of her Cowboy Carter Tour, Beyoncé wasted no time getting back out in these streets. On day one of the PFW's Menswear Spring 2026 shows, the Grammy winner made a surprise appearance at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. Debuting her first off-stage 'fit of the month, Queen Bey chose an all-white pantsuit, presumably to view Pharrell Williams's June 24 fashion show from the front-row.

Always on-board for a menswear moment, the pop star wore a double-breasted blazer and oversize trousers to match. Pointy white pumps peeked out from underneath her floor-grazing pants, in lieu of cowboy boots.

Beyoncé's stark Stella McCartney suit acted as a blank canvas, allowing her turmeric clutch to take center stage. Summer's buzziest new food-flavored trend, turmeric evokes the same sunshine-y aura as its sibling butter yellow, but with a subtle '70s feel. It's unclear which designer is behind Beyoncé's jolt of color, but it's likely a custom creation from Louis Vuitton.

Beyoncé's turmeric yellow handbag stood out against her all-white suit set. (Image credit: Backgrid)

No Beyoncé look would be complete without a 10-gallon cowboy hat, so the singer accessorized with a complementary ivory style. (Likely, the same Stetson hat she wore on-stage in London and Paris.) As a final note, she added mixed-metal hoop earrings made of geometric shapes.

Beyoncé's saturated accessory cemented turmeric's stance as the underdog shade of the summer. Her look debuted just one week after Hunter Schafer was spotted carrying Prada's $4,500 Etude Buckle Leather Shoulder Bag in a strikingly similar hue.

Hunter Schafer approved the turmeric yellow trend one week prior, with an XL Prada bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Months before that, Fall 2025 runways laid a foundation for the ugly-cute color. Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, and Prada all got in on the foodie-inspired fun, with various golden creations.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Models wore turmeric yellow on Saint Laurent's Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

With Beyoncé's stamp of approval, soon enough everyone will want a taste of the turmeric trend.

Shop Turmeric Handbags Inspired by Beyoncé