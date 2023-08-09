Billy Porter Says He Has to Sell His House Because of the Hollywood Strikes

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Billy Porter is known for speaking up for himself and for what he believes in, and right now he's throwing all of his support behind the Hollywood actors' strikes that have been going on for several weeks.

Porter is so committed to the strikes in fact that he revealed to the London Evening Standard in a recent interview, "I have to sell my house."

When the interviewer expressed their surprise on hearing this, the Pose star explained, "Yeah! Because we’re on strike. And I don’t know when we’re gonna go back [to work].

"The life of an artist, until you make f***-you money—which I haven’t made yet—is still check-to-check. I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening."

Porter continued, "So to the person who said 'we’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments,' you’ve already starved me out." Here, the performer was referring to a statement reportedly made by a Hollywood executive amid the strikes.

Porter having to sell and move out of his house comes after he and his husband of six years Adam Smith announced their separation just over a month ago. Between that and the necessity of the strikes, it's obviously been a difficult year for the star.

Still, he's not letting these setbacks get him down, and he's especially been enjoying how often he gets recognized while out and about in London these days (while the musical he co-produced, A Strange Loop, runs). "A lot more than I thought!" he told the Standard. "Daddy didn’t know she was so international!"