Blake Lively Apologizes For Her "Photoshop Fails" Post Following Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Blake Lively is publicly apologizing for a previous Instagram post after Kate Middleton announced she is undergoing cancer treatment.



"I'm sure no one cares today but I feel I have to acknowledge this," Lively wrote in a post shared on her Instagram stories. “I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."



Last week, Lively shared an Instagram post promoting Betty Buzz, her sparkling mixer company, that seemingly made fun of the controversy surrounding the Princess of Wales, her abdominal surgery and the photo Kensington Palace shared of the royal on Mother's Day in the UK. After the photograph was found to be digitally altered, the palace released a statement from Middleton, who admitted she photoshopped the image and apologized for the confusion.



After scrutiny, rumors and conspiracy theories regarding the princess and her health, wellness and marriage dominated the internet as a result of the digitally altered image, Middleton made a second announcement, revealing she was diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Blake Lively's public apology following Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis. (Image credit: Instagram: @blakelively)

In her original post, Lively shared an obviously photoshopped photo of herself sitting in a chair and lounging next to a pool as she holds one of her brand's beverages. In what appeared to be a nod to #KateGate, Lively's thumb on her right hand is abnormally large, the beverage is obviously edited and the chair is deconstructed as if it was painted by Picasso himself.



The post is now deleted.

Lively is far from the only celebrity to respond to Middleton's bombshell announcement.

"Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family," Olivia Munn, who recently announced her own cancer diagnoses, commented on an Instagram post sharing the Princess of Wale's health status. "Wishing you all the best."

Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones wrote on Instagram: "Wales and the World is with you. HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always."

Catherine, The Princess of Wales, announces that she is receiving a preventative course of chemotherapy for cancer on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Middleton's cancer diagnosis comes in the wake of King Charles' own cancer diagnosis. In January, Buckingham Palace announced Charles was undergoing treatment following a brief hospital stay for an unrelated health issue.



As People reports, King Charles has been briefed on Middleton's diagnosis and, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

The monarch has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," the spokesperson continued, and along with Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."