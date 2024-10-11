Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million to Hurricanes Helene and Milton Relief
A charity has thanked them for their support.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have made a generous donation to help with hurricane relief efforts following the devastation of Helene and Milton in the American Southeast.
"Thank you to the amazing people on the ground providing essential needs for families who've lost so much in this brutal disaster," Lively and Reynolds told E! News in a statement on Oct. 10. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the double tragedy of these hurricanes. If you're able to get involved, check out the Feeding America website for more info."
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the organization's CEO, issued a statement to express hers and Feeding America's gratitude for the couple's donation.
"We thank Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for donating $1 million to our disaster relief fund for Hurricanes Helene and Milton," Babineaux-Fontenot wrote on X. "Their longtime support of Feeding America in times of crisis has helped our network on the ground before, during and after disasters. These funds will help food banks provide basic needs like water, ready to eat food and supplies to communities facing heartbreaking loss and a long recovery."
We extend our most sincere gratitude to @blakelively & @VancityReynolds for their $1 million donation. Their support of Feeding America will help people impacted by Hurricanes Helene & Milton rebuild and recover.Join Blake and Ryan & donate if you can at https://t.co/5HVZJRYUj4 pic.twitter.com/MYLa3NBAW8October 10, 2024
Earlier this week, Lively and Reynolds' friend Taylor Swift also made a $5 million donation to Feeding America. If you'd like to join the stars in supporting the charity, you can do so on their dedicated hurricane relief page here.
Alternatively, you can read through Marie Claire's guide to helping those impacted by hurricane Helene for guidance on what you can do right now.
Tom Brady, Dolly Parton and Morgan Wallen are among the other public figures who have donated to hurricane relief, as reported by Forbes.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
A post shared by Feeding America (@feedingamerica)
A photo posted by on
Hurricane Helene, which occurred in late September, had devastating consequences over six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its death toll stood at 232 on Oct. 7, as reported by CNN.
Milton arrived earlier this week in Florida, and its death toll stands at 12 at time of writing, according to The New York Times.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Ben Affleck Gets Back to Work Amid Jennifer Lopez' Revelations About Their Divorce
And he broke out his best orange fall plaid.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Kate's Support Helped One Company Raise £15K for a Mental Health Charity
A beautiful story.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Channel Your Inner Cinephile and Add These 32 Old Hollywood Films to Your Watch List
They're considered classics for a reason.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Blake Lively Celebrates Her 37th Birthday at Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Rhode Island Party
Photographers captured Lively kissing husband Ryan Reynolds at the beachside property.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Halle Berry Almost Returned as Storm in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' After Blake Lively's Request
"Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Are Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Feuding? The 'It Ends With Us' BTS Drama, Explained
What's going on here...?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Blake Lively Casually Grabs Ryan Reynolds' Butt at 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
Ma'am, this is a Wendy's.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Blake Lively Jokingly Asks Her Costar If He'd Introduce Her to Taylor Swift, Her Bestie
I don't know, I hear Miss Swift is pretty booked up...
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
A Vet Practice Offered Ryan Reynolds Free Belly Rubs, and He's Threatening to "Redeem This Offer"
Today in sentences I never thought I'd write.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Trolls "Godkids' Sperm Donor" Ryan Reynolds Amid 'Deadpool' Release
Proof that they're besties.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Made All Blake Lively's "Dreams Come True" by Introducing Her to NSYNC Members
Wait, this is the cutest.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published