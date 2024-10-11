Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million to Hurricanes Helene and Milton Relief

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have made a generous donation to help with hurricane relief efforts following the devastation of Helene and Milton in the American Southeast.

"Thank you to the amazing people on the ground providing essential needs for families who've lost so much in this brutal disaster," Lively and Reynolds told E! News in a statement on Oct. 10. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the double tragedy of these hurricanes. If you're able to get involved, check out the Feeding America website for more info."

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the organization's CEO, issued a statement to express hers and Feeding America's gratitude for the couple's donation.

"We thank Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for donating $1 million to our disaster relief fund for Hurricanes Helene and Milton," Babineaux-Fontenot wrote on X. "Their longtime support of Feeding America in times of crisis has helped our network on the ground before, during and after disasters. These funds will help food banks provide basic needs like water, ready to eat food and supplies to communities facing heartbreaking loss and a long recovery."

We extend our most sincere gratitude to @blakelively & @VancityReynolds for their $1 million donation. Their support of Feeding America will help people impacted by Hurricanes Helene & Milton rebuild and recover.Join Blake and Ryan & donate if you can at https://t.co/5HVZJRYUj4 pic.twitter.com/MYLa3NBAW8October 10, 2024

Earlier this week, Lively and Reynolds' friend Taylor Swift also made a $5 million donation to Feeding America. If you'd like to join the stars in supporting the charity, you can do so on their dedicated hurricane relief page here.

Alternatively, you can read through Marie Claire's guide to helping those impacted by hurricane Helene for guidance on what you can do right now.

Tom Brady, Dolly Parton and Morgan Wallen are among the other public figures who have donated to hurricane relief, as reported by Forbes.

Hurricane Helene, which occurred in late September, had devastating consequences over six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its death toll stood at 232 on Oct. 7, as reported by CNN.

Milton arrived earlier this week in Florida, and its death toll stands at 12 at time of writing, according to The New York Times.