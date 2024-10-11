Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million to Hurricanes Helene and Milton Relief

A charity has thanked them for their support.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have made a generous donation to help with hurricane relief efforts following the devastation of Helene and Milton in the American Southeast.

"Thank you to the amazing people on the ground providing essential needs for families who've lost so much in this brutal disaster," Lively and Reynolds told E! News in a statement on Oct. 10. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the double tragedy of these hurricanes. If you're able to get involved, check out the Feeding America website for more info."

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the organization's CEO, issued a statement to express hers and Feeding America's gratitude for the couple's donation.

"We thank Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for donating $1 million to our disaster relief fund for Hurricanes Helene and Milton," Babineaux-Fontenot wrote on X. "Their longtime support of Feeding America in times of crisis has helped our network on the ground before, during and after disasters. These funds will help food banks provide basic needs like water, ready to eat food and supplies to communities facing heartbreaking loss and a long recovery."

Earlier this week, Lively and Reynolds' friend Taylor Swift also made a $5 million donation to Feeding America. If you'd like to join the stars in supporting the charity, you can do so on their dedicated hurricane relief page here.

Alternatively, you can read through Marie Claire's guide to helping those impacted by hurricane Helene for guidance on what you can do right now.

Tom Brady, Dolly Parton and Morgan Wallen are among the other public figures who have donated to hurricane relief, as reported by Forbes.

A post shared by Feeding America (@feedingamerica)

A photo posted by on

Hurricane Helene, which occurred in late September, had devastating consequences over six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its death toll stood at 232 on Oct. 7, as reported by CNN.

Milton arrived earlier this week in Florida, and its death toll stands at 12 at time of writing, according to The New York Times.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸