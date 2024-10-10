Taylor Swift Makes $5 Million Donation for Hurricanes Helene and Milton Relief
One organization thanked Swift for her generosity.
Taylor Swift has made a $5 million donation to help those impacted by the devastating hurricanes Helene and Milton in the American Southeast.
The charity Feeding America shared the news of Swift's donation on Instagram with the following message, signed by the organization's CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot.
"We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts," they wrote. "This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need."
The organization asked for further donations from those able to help, which you can make through Feeding America's website.
Marie Claire also previously published a guide to helping those impacted by Helene, which outlines different ways you can contribute to relief efforts.
CNN reported Helene's death toll at 232 people as of Oct. 7, with casualties across six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Milton moved across Florida overnight between Oct. 9 and 10, causing widespread power cuts and destructive floods, according to NPR. Fatalities have already been reported in St. Lucie County, reports CNN.
Swift is known for making generous contributions to important causes. According to The Guardian, she previously donated $1 million to tornado relief in Tennessee last December, and a further $1 million in 2020.
The popstar has made several donations to local organizations after stops on her Eras Tour, including to food banks across Edinburgh in June.
Swift also donated $100,000 to the family of the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting victim in February, and has been making a slew of other generous donations for many years.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
