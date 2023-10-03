You Can Shop Two of Blake Lively’s ‘70s-Inspired Looks from This Week and Dip into the Trend Yourself

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Just two days after joining BFF Taylor Swift, husband Ryan Reynolds, and other celebrities (Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner…) in a box at MetLife Stadium—where the crew watched the hometown team, the New York Jets, square off against Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs—Blake Lively stepped out in a 1970s-inspired outfit that works as a transitional look from summer into fall: jeans, a sweater, and loafers, but make it bright and sunny and yellow.

Speaking of her sweater, it’s the Leset Zoe V Neck Polo in yellow; the top features a cashmere wool blend with ribbing along the cuffs and hems and slits at the hip for a casual fit, and it just so happens to match Lively’s Louis Vuitton crossbody bag perfectly. Her flared jeans and yellow-and-ivory loafers—combined with her yellow-lensed sunglasses—took us right back to the ‘70s.

Over the weekend, on a girls’ night out to New York City Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato, Lively kept the ‘70s trend going in a multicolored, striped MOTHER skirt; she added a beige crop top, a tweed blazer thrown over her shoulders, tall tan suede boots, and another Louis Vuitton bag to complete the look.

Just because it’s officially autumn doesn’t mean we can’t add a pop of sunshine into our wardrobe!