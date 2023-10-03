You Can Shop Two of Blake Lively’s ‘70s-Inspired Looks from This Week and Dip into the Trend Yourself

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Just two days after joining BFF Taylor Swift, husband Ryan Reynolds, and other celebrities (Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner…) in a box at MetLife Stadium—where the crew watched the hometown team, the New York Jets, square off against Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs—Blake Lively stepped out in a 1970s-inspired outfit that works as a transitional look from summer into fall: jeans, a sweater, and loafers, but make it bright and sunny and yellow.
Speaking of her sweater, it’s the Leset Zoe V Neck Polo in yellow; the top features a cashmere wool blend with ribbing along the cuffs and hems and slits at the hip for a casual fit, and it just so happens to match Lively’s Louis Vuitton crossbody bag perfectly. Her flared jeans and yellow-and-ivory loafers—combined with her yellow-lensed sunglasses—took us right back to the ‘70s.
Over the weekend, on a girls’ night out to New York City Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato, Lively kept the ‘70s trend going in a multicolored, striped MOTHER skirt; she added a beige crop top, a tweed blazer thrown over her shoulders, tall tan suede boots, and another Louis Vuitton bag to complete the look.
Just because it’s officially autumn doesn’t mean we can’t add a pop of sunshine into our wardrobe!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Love Them or Not, We Might Have Erin Andrews to Thank for the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Love Story
“I owe you big time!!” Kelce wrote about Andrews’ successful manifestation.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Has Two Vital Assets That Could Equal a Successful Political Future, Royal Historian Says
“Polling suggests many Democrats agree Meghan is the right fit for them.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
A Tote Bag is A Must-Buy: These Are The 9 Our Editors Love
They check all our boxes.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Taylor Swift Said These Three Words to Friend Blake Lively About Travis Kelce After Kansas City Chiefs Win Last Night
Swift, Lively, and a billion other celebrities were on hand to watch the Chiefs beat the New York Jets.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift’s Squad Has a New Member—and She’s Connected to Swift’s Rumored Boyfriend Travis Kelce
Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets tonight.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Blake Lively Says “Coparenting” with “Sister” Gigi Hadid is “One of My Life’s Greatest Joys”
The friends gushed over one another on social media this weekend.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ryan Reynolds Posts Uncharacteristically Romantic Tribute to Blake Lively for Her 36th Birthday
It’s a right turn from the playful trolling the couple typically reserve for one another.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Blake Lively Directed Taylor Swift's New Music Video
The best collab ever (sorry, Ed Sheeran).
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Welcomed Their Third Child Over a Month Ago
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are now parents of three. Lively gave birth to the couple's third child earlier this summer, Us Weekly reports.
By Alyssa Bailey
-
When You See the Shark in This New 'Shallows' Trailer, You'll Never Want to Go Into the Ocean Again
NOPE.
By Gina Mei
-
28 Times Blake Lively Dressed Like Serena van der Woodsen in Real Life
'Gossip Girl' prep will never go out of style.
By Sarah Lindig