A Novelty Chanel Camera Bag Is Blake Lively's Plus-One at an 'Another Simple Favor' Screening
Method dressing is alive and well.
Anyone can buy a standard Chanel Flap bag—well, anyone with a posh sense of style and several thousand dollars to spare. Not everyone, however, can obtain the house's more rare novelty designs. That's an honor bestowed only on a lucky few.
Rihanna, for example, considers a quilted twin Chanel style—which features two conjoined, coordinating bags—her most unique find. Blake Lively is also among the elite, having showed off her new novelty handbag at a London press call on April 15.
This week marked the beginning of Lively's latest press tour to promote her new film Another Simple Favor. The Simple Favor sequel takes place in Capri, Italy—a historic coastal town known for its Sfusato Amalfitano lemons. Lively embraced the sun-soaked vibe for her latest event, carrying several novelty accessories that aligned with the European summer aesthetic.
The actor wore Chanel from head to toe, self-styling a boxy cardigan sweater with a leather mini skirt and matching boots. Even among such strong pieces, a clear hero emerged. Lively carried a quilted cross-body bag from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which was shaped like an old-school camera.
Her whimsical add-ons only multiplied from there. In her hair, Lively pinned several diamond-encrusted flowers, as well as a velvet bow topped with glimmering pearls. A fistful of chunky rings and glitzy earrings shaped like lemon wedges completed the heiress-on-vacation look.
Referencing her latest project with literal outfits and accessories is a Blake Lively speciality. While attending premieres for It Ends With Us throughout 2024, the actress nodded to her character's work as a florist in a bouquet of petal-covered looks by Versace Couture, Tory Burch, and Dauphinette. One glittery standout, a skintight archival Versace find, was previously worn by Britney Spears.
Looks like method dressing is still alive and well in 2025—at least on any red carpet where Lively has top billing.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
