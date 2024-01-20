Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Herself and Her "Balanced Breakfast" On The Set of Her New Movie

Celebrities: They're just like us!
While on the set of her new movie, It Ends With Us, actress and fashion icon Blake Lively joked about her favorite, go-to "balanced breakfast" she relies on during exceptionally long work days.
"When working long hours, it's important to start the day with a balanced breakfast," the mom of three wrote in a post shared on her Instagram Story. The post also featured a photo of the actress sitting in a vehicle, holding a box of delicious-looking blueberry cinnamon buns from The Hive, a pastry and coffee shop located in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Lively also wrote that The Hive's blueberry cinnamon buns "deserve their own religion." (Agreed.)
"Holy Hell," she added. "Thank you gen z foodies for posting about delicious places so I can then stalk and eat them."
Lively is currently filming her new movie It Ends With Us, which is based on the 2016 novel of the same name.
The film follows Lily, a recent college graduate who moves to a new city and falls in love with a man named Ryle. Things go awry, however, when Lily's ex-lover comes back into to her life and turns everything upside down.
Exes, amiright?
Lively is an executive producer of the movie, which started filming in New Jersey in May, 2023. Production was briefly put on hold during the SAG and WGA strikes, but resumed early this year.
Lively is known for her down-to-earth realness, especially when it comes to food and body image.
In a 2022 interview with Forbes, Lively opened up about how her three daughters have changed how she feels about herself and her body.
The actress shares three daughters—James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4—with her husband and fellow actor, Ryan Reynolds.
"I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin,” Lively told the publication at the time. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident—not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”
Settled in her own skin and enjoying delicious blueberry cinnamon buns? Lively is living the dream!
Danielle Campoamor
