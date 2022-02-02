Brenda Song Explained How She and Macaulay Culkin Found Balance as Parents

Brenda Song is having a moment.

Of course, Brenda Song has been having a moment ever since she stole our hearts as the Disney Channel's London Tipton, but it feels like she is especially having a moment right now.

The actress is currently starring on TV show Dollface alongside Kat Dennings and Shay Mitchell, and is figuring out how to balance her thriving career with parenting her baby boy Dakota alongside brand-new fiancé Macaulay Culkin.

Speaking to The Cut about how she "gets it done," it certainly sounds like Song has found a balance that works for her—which is definitely not an easy feat.

"My boyfriend and I are very hands-on," she tells the magazine. "We don’t have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born. He’s 9 months old now. When I was working, my mom would bring him to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day. People tell you a lot about labor and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester. To my girlfriends that are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can’t."

Song also explained that she didn't wait long enough before going back to work after having Dakota. "I had no idea what I was doing," she said. "I went back to work so early. It was harder than I thought. I pride myself on always being first on set. So to be like, 'Hey, I need 20 minutes to pump,' was difficult. The hours away from my son took a toll on me. Learning my own boundaries while trying to take care of my son and my family—that was hard. But I had a great support system and knew my son was taken care of; I just had FOMO. Missing those hours with my newborn son, it pains me, but at the end of the day, Mama’s got to put food on the table. You’ve got to make those sacrifices. Hopefully he’ll understand." I'm sure he will.