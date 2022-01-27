Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Are Engaged, and the Ring Is Stunning

My childhood faves Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are engaged! I could not be happier for these two lovebirds.

A source in the know confirmed the engagement to E! News, and the website also published photos of the Dollface actress sporting an absolutely gigantic diamond ring on *that* finger.

"Brenda Song's engagement ring is magnificent, and the large diamond featured in the ring makes a huge statement on her finger," Maxwell Stone, creative director at Steven Stone told Marie Claire. "From looking at the images, the single-stone ring looks to feature a 6 to 8 carat diamond which could be round or cushion cut. With this in mind it's likely to have a value of around $400,000 to $600,000." Not bad!!!

It's hard to tell what shape exactly the diamond is from the photos we have so far, but Kyron Keogh, managing director at ROX, took an educated guess. "It’s most likely to be a round brilliant diamond, but it looks like it could be a pear cut from one photo—similar to Victoria Beckham's 17-carat pear-cut stunner," Keogh told Marie Claire. "These childhood stars seem like a match made in heaven and I wouldn't be surprised if they give other longstanding iconic duos like Posh and Becks a run for their money."

Song and Culkin started dating in 2017, and welcomed a baby boy, Dakota Song Culkin, in April 2021.

The couple seems so happy together, and it's just beautiful to see.

On her soon-to-be-husband's 40th birthday, Song posted an adorable photo of them in matching personalized pajamas on Instagram.

She wrote, "Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you." OMG STOP I AM DYING. SO FRICKIN' CUTE. Can't wait for the wedding.