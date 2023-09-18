Britney Spears “Doesn’t Plan to Watch” Sister Jamie Lynn Compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s going to be a big fall for Britney Spears: her memoir , The Woman in Me, hits shelves October 24; there will likely be forward motion in the divorce proceedings between Britney and her ex, Sam Asghari; and her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, will be on the newest season of Dancing with the Stars. The latter, Entertainment Tonight reports, has left Britney upset, and Britney is apparently less than enthused about her little sister competing in season 32 of the show.

According to the outlet, Britney “feels that this decision is ill-timed,” given Britney’s recent breakup from Asghari “and the strain in their family.”

“Britney isn’t thrilled about Jamie Lynn doing Dancing with the Stars,” a source told the outlet. “She feels like it’s bad timing, especially with the current situation she’s dealing with in her split with Sam. She feels continuously disappointed by her family, and it definitely stings. She doesn’t plan to watch Jamie Lynn on the show, and their relationship is strained.”

It was announced last week that Jamie Lynn will compete in the upcoming season of the ABC show, which premieres on September 26. According to Entertainment Tonight, Jamie Lynn “plans to donate her salary from the show to SAG-AFTRA and the WGA amid the ongoing strikes.”

When asked a question about Britney, Jamie Lynn “dodged the question,” Entertainment Tonight reports, by simply saying “My 15-year-old was very motivated for me to do this.”