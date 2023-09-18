Britney Spears “Doesn’t Plan to Watch” Sister Jamie Lynn Compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Britney isn’t thrilled.”

britney spears
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

It’s going to be a big fall for Britney Spears: her memoir, The Woman in Me, hits shelves October 24; there will likely be forward motion in the divorce proceedings between Britney and her ex, Sam Asghari; and her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, will be on the newest season of Dancing with the Stars. The latter, Entertainment Tonight reports, has left Britney upset, and Britney is apparently less than enthused about her little sister competing in season 32 of the show.

According to the outlet, Britney “feels that this decision is ill-timed,” given Britney’s recent breakup from Asghari “and the strain in their family.”

Britney Spears

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Britney isn’t thrilled about Jamie Lynn doing Dancing with the Stars,” a source told the outlet. “She feels like it’s bad timing, especially with the current situation she’s dealing with in her split with Sam. She feels continuously disappointed by her family, and it definitely stings. She doesn’t plan to watch Jamie Lynn on the show, and their relationship is strained.”

It was announced last week that Jamie Lynn will compete in the upcoming season of the ABC show, which premieres on September 26. According to Entertainment Tonight, Jamie Lynn “plans to donate her salary from the show to SAG-AFTRA and the WGA amid the ongoing strikes.” 

Jamie Lynn Spears side part

(Image credit: Getty)

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears

(Image credit: Getty)

When asked a question about Britney, Jamie Lynn “dodged the question,” Entertainment Tonight reports, by simply saying “My 15-year-old was very motivated for me to do this.”

Topics
Britney Spears
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸