Britney Spears Cryptically Says She Wants to Be Open About Her Struggles, But They’re “Too Offensive to Share”

Five months after the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears is revealing that she still has more to share. The superstar took to Instagram yesterday and shared that she wants to be open about all of her struggles, but said that they’re “too offensive to share.”

Spears detailed the highlights of her latest beach getaway “before seemingly hinting that it wasn’t all smooth sailing,” Page Six writes.

“There are a lot of other things that happened on this trip that I’m not sharing as well,” Spears wrote. “Nothing is what it seems sometimes!!! I portray that everything is completely perfect but trust me I’ve been through it as well and I would share those struggles but they are too offensive to share.”

She added that “It would make other people extremely sad and honestly there’s not a damn thing I can do about it. So just know my life is not as perfect as it seems…and remember my beautiful friends you’re not alone.”

“While the mom of two didn’t specify her woes, several fans rushed to the comments to wish her the best,” Page Six writes.

It seems there’s even more cards to lay on the table than Spears already did in her tell-all, where she got candid about her resentment toward her father, Jamie Spears, developed over time because of not just their conservatorship battle but also his rampant criticisms of her appearance (including insulting her weight and forcing her to eat only chicken and canned vegetables for two years). Spears also opened up about her abortion when she was just a teenager because her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake “wasn’t happy about the pregnancy.”